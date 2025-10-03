A Phillies fan's guide to Red October at Citizens Bank Park, including SEPTA service, food, merch

Here's what's new at Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies' 2025 Red October

Red October returns to Citizens Bank Park on Saturday night when the Phillies host the Dodgers, the defending World Series champions, in the National League Division Series.

Small businesses in the Philadelphia region are already seeing an economic boost as fan excitement grows. SEPTA is adding special service for the weekend, which also features an Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field.

And, of course, with another postseason comes new food and merchandise at CBP.

As the Phils begin their playoff journey, here's what fans should know if they're headed to the Bank for Game 1 on Saturday.

Is SEPTA offering sports express trains for the Phillies' playoffs?

Good news for fans headed to the sports complex this weekend: SEPTA is adding extra service for the Phillies' and Eagles' games.

For the Phillies-Dodgers game on Saturday, SEPTA says six extra sports express trains on the Broad Street Line will run every 10 minutes starting at 3 p.m. to the stadiums. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 6:38 p.m.

Will SEPTA offer extra service for Monday's Game 2? More good news for Phillies fans. Yes, SEPTA is running express trains on Monday every 10 minutes from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SEPTA says sports express subways will run Sunday for the Eagles' home game against the Broncos, airing on CBS. The trains will run every 10 minutes from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

What's new to eat at Citizens Bank Park for the 2025 MLB playoffs?

With the calendar flipping to October, the Phillies are leaning into pumpkin spice season. Pumpkin spice cold brews, pumpkin spice boneless wings and pumpkin beers are just some of the new items being offered at the Bank for the postseason.

"It's fall season, my favorite season, so we're leaning heavily into the fall season," Citizens Bank Park executive chef Vonnie Negron told CBS News Philadelphia's Wakisha Bailey. "Some of the things that we're offering are, we're doing a pumpkin spice boneless wing; a pierogi poutine. We're doing a dulce de leche milkshake with an apple cider donut. We're doing a turkey dinner and an eggroll. Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce. Gravy for dipping."

Negron said they're also doing their own version of the social media trend of the 9-9-9 challenge, where fans attempt to eat nine hot dogs and drink nine beers across nine innings.

"It's nine mini hot dogs and nini mini shots of beer," Negron said. "It's our take on the 9-9-9 challenge. A little bit more approachable, a little bit more doable in my opinion."

The Fall Classics Shake — made with Richman's vanilla ice cream with dulce de leche, topped with an apple cider donut and sold in a postseason mason jar — will be sold in the Coca-Cola Corner in left field.

The ballpark is selling a pumpkin spice affogato — a pumpkin cold brew poured over Richman's ice cream and paired with a spiced cookie from Sweet Crumbs — at The Yard in Section 101.

The club is also selling a s'mores espresso martini at concession stands throughout the ballpark.

Fans can get the pierogi poutine in Sections 135 and 208 at the Hatfield Grill and Section 323 at 1883 Burger Co.

Among the seasonal beers sold at the stadium are Yuengling & Sly Fox Oktoberfest, Tröegs Master of Pumpkins, Conshohocken's Nightmare on East Elm Street and New Belgium Atomic Pumpkin Ale.

"We want to be able to make sure everybody that comes to the ballpark has a great experience," Negron said.

What postseason merch is the Phillies' New Era team store selling?

The Phillies are leaning heavily into pumpkin spice season at the concession stands — and Red October in the team store.

Some of the new merchandise being sold at the New Era Phillies Team Store includes Phillie Phanatic T-shirts and hats, a Red October hoodie, Red October fan chains, a collection pin set and koozies.

"We have a very big assortment of novelty and apparel items," Phillies director of retail marketing Kristin Zeller said. "It's our favorite time of the year. We're Phillies fans. We can embrace it, and just like the whole Philadelphia and surrounding area, we're just ready to go and support our team."

Fans can also buy postseason gear online, but some of the items are exclusive to the team store.

Phillies fan lineup for Game 1 at Citizens Bank Park

Red October means plenty of fun before and during the playoff games. The Phillies on Friday released their fan lineup ahead of Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday, and even if you don't have a ticket, you can still get in on the fun.

The New Era Phillies Team store will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Then at 3:30 p.m., the Phillies will host a postseason block party at Citizens Bank Park. The club says no game ticket is required for the two-and-a-half pregame party featuring DJ HBK, a Ferris wheel, bungee jump, facepainting, cornhole and food trucks.

Gates open at 4:08 p.m. and all fans will receive a rally towel.

The Phillies say fans should be in their seats at 6 p.m. for player introductions. The team says the introductions will include the 50 state flags held by members of the Philadelphia police and fire departments, and an enormous American flag unflurled by state police and veterans.

Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt will throw the first pitch.

Tasia Jungbauer will sing the national anthem, and Delaware State Police Capt. Jonathan Packard will sing "God Bless America" during the seventh-inning stretch.

