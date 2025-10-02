Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Phillies to face Los Angeles Dodgers in NLDS. Here's the schedule and what you need to know.

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Phillies will play the Los Angeles Dodgers, the defending World Series champions, in the National League Division Series as the NL East champs begin Red October

The Dodgers swept the Cincinnati Reds, 2-0, in the Wild Card round of the 2025 MLB playoffs.

Here's what you need to know about the Phillies-Dodgers series and more. 

Phillies-Dodgers NLDS schedule

  • Game 1: In Philadelphia, Saturday, 6:08 p.m. or 6:38 p.m.
  • Game 2: In Philadelphia, Monday, TBD
  • Game 3: In Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 8, TBD
  • Game 4: In Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 9, if necessary
  • Game 5: In Philadelphia, Saturday, Oct. 11, if necessary

Phillies-Dodgers NLDS probable pitchers

  • Game 1: Cristopher Sánchez vs. Shohei Ohtani
  • Game 2: TBD vs. TBD
  • Game 3: TBD vs. TBD
  • Game 4: If necessary, TBD  
  • Game 5: If necessary, TBD

Phillies-Dodgers 2025 season series

The Phillies and Dodgers played each other in two series in the 2025 season — once in April and once in September. 

The Phillies won the season series against the Dodgers, 4-2. One of the four wins against the Dodgers was the NL East-clinching victory in extra innings in September.

Phillies-Dodgers playoff history

The Phillies and Dodgers have an extensive postseason history and have met five times in the playoffs. 

The Phillies and Dodgers most recently met in the 2009 National League Championship Series, when shortstop Jimmy Rollins' walk-off double in Game 4 off Jonathan Broxton gave the Phillies a 3-1 series lead.

In the 2008 NLCS, Matt Stairs hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run "into the night" off Broxton to give the Phillies the lead in Game 4 and help the team win the series in five games en route to a World Series victory.

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 4
Matt Stairs of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-run pinch hit home run in the eighth inning off Jonathan Broxton #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers to take a two-run lead in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series during the 2008 MLB playoffs on Oct. 13, 2008, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

All time, the Phillies have a 13-9 record vs. the Dodgers in the playoffs, with the first meeting in the 1977 NLCS. 

Phillies-Dodgers NLDS tickets

In September, the Phillies announced a playoff ticket lottery for fans for a chance at buying postseason tickets

If you weren't lucky enough to get tickets through the lottery, get ready to pay a significant amount to get a seat inside Citizens Bank Park. 

As of Thursday morning, the cheapest tickets for Game 1 of the NLDS on Ticketmaster were $313.95.

