Camden County Police making sure seniors stay safe in hot, humid conditions

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- As the region continues to experience a hot and humid summer, Camden County Police are making sure seniors stay safe in these stifling temperatures.

Officers Nijja Roberts and Nathan Heyward conducted checks on seniors to make sure they're staying cool.

"To check in on them and know that they're well, it does make us feel better, make us feel good," Officer Roberts said.

The officers also brought free packs of water bottles to give to seniors.

"I just feel excited, happy," Minnie Wheeler, a senior, said. "I just try to stay in the house and everything. If I need to go to the store or whatever, I go like early in the morning before the humidity get up high."

Climate Central meteorologist Lauren Casey said climate change is responsible for the Philadelphia region seeing eight more days in the year when the heat index reaches 90-plus degrees compared to 40 years ago.

"Exposure to extreme heat and/or prolonged heat makes it difficult for our bodies to cool off and that can result in heat-related illnesses," Casey said. "That includes heat cramps, heat exhaustion and even the life-threatening condition of heat stroke."

It's why officers do the senior checks to make sure they're staying safe, not just from crime, but temperatures.

If you're interested in being a part of the Camden County Police Department's senior checks. click here.