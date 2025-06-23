Jury selected for trial of Pa. man accused of murdering Temple University police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald

Jury selected in trial of man accused of murdering Temple University police officer

A jury was selected Monday in the trial of the Bucks County man accused of murdering Temple University police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald in North Philadelphia.

The two sides also delivered opening statements, and testimony began in the case on Monday.

Miles Pfeffer, who was 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting Fitzgerald near Temple's campus on Feb. 18, 2023. Pfeffer allegedly committed a carjacking after the shooting and then fled to Buckingham Township in Bucks County, where he was arrested the next day. He was also charged with murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, weapons charges and other offenses. Pfeffer has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Pfeffer faces life in prison.

Officials said that Fitzgerald tried to stop three people in a robbery just off Temple's campus when Pfeffer ignored the police officer's commands to stop.

According to police, Fitzgerald caught up to Pfeffer, and a fight broke out. Pfeffer allegedly then took out a gun and shot Fitzgerald in the head. An affidavit claimed Pfeffer then stood over Fitzgerald and fired several more shots into his face and head area. Fitzgerald was later pronounced dead at Temple Hospital.

The 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue where Fitzgerald was killed is now named Christopher Fitzgerald Way.

The Fitzgerald family has previously expressed outrage over Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's decision to not seek the death penalty in the case.