Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of killing Temple police Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald stabbed in Pennsylvania prison, sources say

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Murder suspect of Temple police officer stabbed in prison, sources say
Murder suspect of Temple police officer stabbed in prison, sources say 00:26

The 19-year-old man accused of murdering Temple University police Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald was stabbed in a Pennsylvania prison, sources told CBS News Philadelphia.

Sources said Miles Pfeffer was stabbed multiple times and suffered non-life-threatening injuries at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.

Pfeffer is charged with fatally shooting Fitzgerald after a robbery near Temple on Feb. 18, 2023. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals the following day at his home, where he allegedly destroyed a gun in a burn pit.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Pfeffer with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, possession of an instrument of crime and related offenses.

In July, District Attorney Larry Krasner said he would not seek the death penalty for Pfeffer.

Authorities said Fitzgerald tried to stop three people in a robbery just off Temple's campus in North Philadelphia when Pfeffer ignored the police officer's commands to stop.

According to police, Fitzgerald caught up to Pfeffer, and a fight broke out. Pfeffer allegedly then took out a gun and shot Fitzgerald in the head. An affidavit claimed Pfeffer then stood over Fitzgerald and fired several more shots into his face and head area.

The DA's office said Pfeffer tried to take Fitzgerald's gun while he was dead and went through his pockets.

Pfeffer also is accused of carjacking someone after the shooting. The carjacking charges were listed as separate from the murder charges, Krasner said previously.

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.