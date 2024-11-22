Man accused of killing Temple police Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald stabbed in Pennsylvania prison, sources say

Murder suspect of Temple police officer stabbed in prison, sources say

The 19-year-old man accused of murdering Temple University police Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald was stabbed in a Pennsylvania prison, sources told CBS News Philadelphia.

Sources said Miles Pfeffer was stabbed multiple times and suffered non-life-threatening injuries at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.

Pfeffer is charged with fatally shooting Fitzgerald after a robbery near Temple on Feb. 18, 2023. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals the following day at his home, where he allegedly destroyed a gun in a burn pit.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Pfeffer with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, possession of an instrument of crime and related offenses.

In July, District Attorney Larry Krasner said he would not seek the death penalty for Pfeffer.

Authorities said Fitzgerald tried to stop three people in a robbery just off Temple's campus in North Philadelphia when Pfeffer ignored the police officer's commands to stop.

According to police, Fitzgerald caught up to Pfeffer, and a fight broke out. Pfeffer allegedly then took out a gun and shot Fitzgerald in the head. An affidavit claimed Pfeffer then stood over Fitzgerald and fired several more shots into his face and head area.

The DA's office said Pfeffer tried to take Fitzgerald's gun while he was dead and went through his pockets.

Pfeffer also is accused of carjacking someone after the shooting. The carjacking charges were listed as separate from the murder charges, Krasner said previously.