Fallen Temple officer Christopher Fitzgerald honored with new sign

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The process is underway to honor the memory of fallen Temple University Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was killed in the line of duty more than two months ago.

Now the city plans to rename the street he was shot on.

Marissa Fitzgerald was overcome with emotion, wiping away tears, as she watched the Philadelphia streets department create a traffic sign in her husband's honor.

"It was an extraordinary experience to see how they're making Christopher's sign," Marissa Fitzgerald, Sgt. Fitzgerald's widow said.

First, they printed the sign with a laser printer. Then they mounted it onto a metal backing and trimmed the edges.

Part of Montgomery Avenue will soon be renamed "Christopher Fitzgerald Way."

Today @PhilaStreets printed the sign that will be used for the renaming of Montgomery Ave. in North Philly. The 1700 block will be designated Christopher Fitzgerald Way, in honor of the fallen @TempleUniv police sergeant. His widow watched on tearfully as the sign was printed. pic.twitter.com/hqE5J7djgU — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) May 2, 2023

In a couple of weeks, the sign will be placed on the block where Sgt. Fitzgerald was killed in the line of duty while trying to stop a robbery suspect in February.

"My husband sacrificed his life because an 18-year-old decided to play God and take it and he had no right to," she said.

The couple's four children now have to grow up without their father.

"It's hard that I have to explain to my children every single day why their dad is not coming home," Marissa Fitzgerald said.

Marissa Fitzgerald says her life will never be the same.

While she's grieving, she's fighting for change so no other family has to experience the same kind of pain.

"There's no need for 14-year-olds, or 13-year-olds going around and killing innocent people. There's no excuse. They should be held accountable," Marissa Fitzgerald said.

Marissa Fitzgerald is now pushing for laws to be changed so the streets can be safer for officers patrolling the streets.

"What he wanted the most was for the City of Brotherly Love to just be all about love again, instead of tragedy and sadness and loss," she said.

Amid the loss, this sign is a symbol of hope.

"We know that Christopher is smiling upon us. He would love to know that he's being memorialized in the city where he was born and raised," Marissa Fitzgerald said.

An honorable young man and officer whose legacy lives on.