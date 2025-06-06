Family of slain Temple University police Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald prepares for upcoming trial of accused killer

The family of slain Temple University police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald was in court on Friday, preparing for the trial that is scheduled to start in two weeks.

Prosecutors played a video showing a lifeless Fitzgerald lying on a North Philadelphia street after he was shot numerous times in the head. It was back in February of 2023 when prosecutors say Miles Pfeffer opened fire on Fitzgerald.

"Having to see what was done to your husband – nobody should have to see that," Marissa Fitzgerald, Christopher's wife, said.

Fitzgerald initially stopped Pfeffer, with investigators saying it was believed Pfeffer had been involved in recent robberies in the area.

Defense attorneys argued the video would be prejudicial to the jury. Judge Glenn Bronson disagreed, saying while it was horrible to see, it wasn't inflammatory.

Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald Family of Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald

"It's very important to show the people in the city of Philadelphia what exactly happened to Christopher [Fitzgerald]. How he was murdered," said Joel Fitzgerald, Christopher's father, "We have to ask ourselves, why wasn't the ultimate penalty applied here?"

The Fitzgerald family has previously expressed outrage over the Philadelphia district attorney's decision not to seek the death penalty.

Pfeffer is charged with first-degree murder, and if convicted, faces the prospect of life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office declined to comment on questions about the death penalty.

Jury selection for the trial is scheduled for June 23.