DA charges man for fatally shooting Temple police officer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The U.S. Marshals office picked up a man Sunday at 7 a.m. in connection with the fatal shooting of a Temple University police officer. Sources tell CBS News Philadelphia that the 18-year-old man has been arrested in Buckingham Township, Bucks County.

He was later identified as Miles Pfeffer of Buckingham Township. Pfeffer turned 18 in January 2023.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announces that Pfeffer will be charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, firearm offenses, possession of an instrument of crime, and related offenses. The DA's office also adds that "Pfeffer is ineligible for release on bail."

Authorities also identified the late police officer as Chris Fitzgerald. Temple Police Association released images of the officer on their Twitter page.

Remembering and honoring our forever hero, Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.



Officer Fitzgerald gave his life protecting the temple community and we are forever indebted to him. He valiantly served the temple community and the people of Philadelphia



EOW: 02/18/23 pic.twitter.com/5oRoxwxZPF — Temple University Police Association (@officialTUPA) February 19, 2023

The U.S. Marshals office had a warrant signed Sunday morning, they say.

The Temple University Police Association tweeted, "We can confirm that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of one of our police officers."

We can confirm that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of one of our police officers.



We are told that the arrest was made using our fallen officers handcuffs. — Temple University Police Association (@officialTUPA) February 19, 2023

The association also said that Pfeffer had been arrested in Fitzgerald's handcuffs.

The fallen Temple officer’s handcuffs were used in the suspect’s arrest, says @officialTUPA https://t.co/3Amsv1LscE @CBSPhiladelphia — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 19, 2023

Pfeffer was escorted by convoy of law enforcement officers, including the U.S. Marshals, to Philadelphia Police Headquarters Sunday morning.

The 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a @TempleUniv police officer has arrived at @PhillyPolice headquarters. A convoy of law enforcement officers, including the U.S. Marshals, escorted him to the PD with sirens blaring. pic.twitter.com/7PiAKoyEDs — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) February 19, 2023

Authorities say the officer tried to stop a carjacking blocks away from Temple's campus when he was shot.

According to the university, this is the first Temple police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General wrote in a statement

Today we join in mourning with the communities of Temple University and the City of Philadelphia, and the family of Officer Fitzgerald, who died a hero bravely responding to a dangerous and volatile situation. I want to offer my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones, who knew the danger he confronted in his job and supported him in his chosen profession - as do all families of law enforcement officers.