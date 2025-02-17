Temple University Police Association to hold vigil marking 2 years since Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald's death

The Temple University Police Association is remembering the life and legacy of Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald with a candlelight vigil Tuesday, Feb. 18, two years after he was killed in the line of duty.

Fitzgerald was shot and killed on Feb. 18, 2023, while responding to a robbery near Temple University's campus. The 31-year-old father and husband's death marked the first Temple police officer to lose his life in the line of duty.

The candlelight vigil will be held at the Philadelphia FOP Lodge #5, located at 11630 Caroline Road, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Earlier this month, Temple police shared a birthday message for Fitzergald on X, who would have been 33 years old.

Fitzgerald worked in the Temple Police Department, patrolling part of North Philadelphia for about two years before he was killed.

Joel Fitzgerald, Chris Fitzgerald's father — a former Philadelphia officer — told CBS News Philadelphia in 2023 that his son became an officer in Sugarland, Texas, following in his own footsteps. But after a few years, Chris Fitzgerald moved back to Philadelphia, where he grew up, and worked in the sheriff's office in a Monday through Friday gig that allowed him a lot of family time.

His wife told CBS News Philadelphia in 2023 that while he was at the sheriff's office, he wanted to be working in the streets again. Although she was worried for his safety as an officer in the city, she respected his decision.

"I respected that that's what he wanted, and then this happened, literally, my worst fears is my greatest nightmare," Marissa Fitzgerald said.

One year after his death, Temple University paid homage to Fitzgerald's legacy and dedicated a plaque in his name, which was later hung on a wall for fallen officers at the campus public safety building.

CBS Philadelphia

More than 200 people attended the plaque-dedication ceremony. West Montgomery Avenue has also been renamed to honor the fallen officer. The street was renamed Christopher Fitzgerald Way in June 2023.

Friends, family, and community members remember Chris Fitzergald as a huge Drake fan who loved to laugh and took his job to heart.