Miles Pfeffer sentenced to life in prison in murder of Temple University police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald

Miles Pfeffer, the Bucks County man found guilty of murder in the death of Temple University police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald in 2023, was sentenced to life plus 22.5 to 45 years in prison on Wednesday.

Pfeffer, 20, was found guilty of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery and firearms charges. The Fitzgerald family was emotional as the verdict was read in court.

Prosecutors said Pfeffer, who was 18 at the time, fatally shot Fitzgerald in the area of the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue on Feb. 18, 2023, as the Temple officer responded to a robbery in the area.

Fitzgerald tried to stop three people, including Pfeffer, just off Temple's campus, when he ignored the police officer's commands to stop.

Fitzgerald caught up to Pfeffer, and a fight broke out. Pfeffer allegedly then took out a gun and shot Fitzgerald in the head. An affidavit said Pfeffer then stood over Fitzgerald and fired several more shots into his torso and head. Fitzgerald was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. Pfeffer fled the scene of the shooting after allegedly committing a carjacking. He was arrested the following day in Buckingham Township, Bucks County.

A surveillance video of the shooting was played for the jury during the trial, which lasted less than a week. Jury selection for the case happened on Monday, and then there were two days of testimony with closing arguments wrapping up on Wednesday. The jury deliberated for about 18 minutes on Wednesday before issuing the verdict.

Earlier Wednesday, Pfeffer's attorneys argued that he should've only received third-degree murder charges and that the shooting wasn't intentional.

Fitzgerald, who was 31 at the time of his death, joined the Temple University Police Department in October 2021.

The 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue where Fitzgerald was killed is now named Christopher Fitzgerald Way.

