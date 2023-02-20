Who was Temple police officer Chris Fitzgerald?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University police officer Chris Fitzgerald, who was fatally shot in North Philadelphia near the school's campus, was beloved with a palpable presence in his community.

Members of the running club that he was a part of say Fitzgerald would run and advocate to end gun violence in the same neighborhood he lost his life.

Philadelphia's running community is mourning a huge loss after the death of Fitzgerald.

Officer Fitzgerald put in thousands of miles running through some of the city's most violent neighborhoods.

"I would look forward to seeing him whether it was in this part of town or across town. We would get out there with our mission you know, stopping the violence," George Morse, of Black Men Run Philly, said.

A man described as one of the best of the best.



The 31-year-old father of four was one of the original members of Swagga House Run Club. He also ran with Black Men Run Philadelphia.

On Monday, both running organizations came together in front of mural in North Philadelphia, which was painted last summer, as part of the Hood 2 Hood run series to end violence.

It served as abstract art, but members say now the legs in the center of the mural are reminiscent of their fallen brother.

"His calves are so big, that's his body. He was a really strong dude," Swagga House Run Club's Renel Sample said.

These are men who forged a bond rooted in running and advocacy.

"We both had the same sense of urgency for protecting our communities," Morse said.

LeRoy Miles started running with Fitzgerald after losing his cousin, who was a local track star, to gun violence.

"When that happened Chris was there for me. Chris talked to me, checked on me," Miles said.

Josh Perez says he worked with Fitzgerald when he was a deputy sheriff in Philadelphia. Eventually, he became like a little brother to him.

"We normalized just telling one another that we loved each other," Perez said. "Little bro, love you, big bro love you too."

A presence undeniably missed.

"We start together we finish together, we definitely not going to leave Chris' legacy behind," Morse said.



Both running clubs say they will continue putting miles in for Fitzgerald, who they say stood for community, unity, and love.

There are also talks of adding a mural of Fitzgerald next to the one on 26th and Huntingdon Streets in North Philadelphia.