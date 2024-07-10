Family of slain Temple police Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald says DA Krasner won't seek death penalty for accused shooter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of Temple University Police Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald, who was killed in the line of duty in February 2023, said in a statement that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner does not plan to pursue the death penalty for suspected shooter Miles Pfeffer.

The statement released early Wednesday morning by Marrone Law Firm on behalf of the Fitzgeralds said Krasner informed the family after a year and a half that he wouldn't seek the death penalty for 19-year-old Pfeffer, and denied the family's request to appeal that decision directly to the DA.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Krasner's office for comment.

"We recognize and appreciate the opportunity that our family had to be heard. There has been national interest in Christopher's murder, and we press on for thousands of families who are unable to seek justice in a similar manner," Fitzgerald's wife Marissa said as part of the statement. "We stand in unity and prayer with them as they suffer similar pain and trauma. While nothing can replace my husband or your loved ones, we must continue to fight for them, and for change."

The statement went on to criticize Krasner for not allowing a judge or jury to consider the death penalty after hearing the evidence and testimony presented in the case.

"While the death penalty is not part of the religious or personal beliefs of some, we respect the law and all associated lawful penalties," said Pauline Fitzgerald, Chris' mother. "Prior to this evening, we remained prayerful that the judicial system would be allowed to work and that the fate of my son's murderer would be decided by a judge or jury with all available options."

According to the statement released by Marrone Law Firm, the Fitzgeralds are calling for Krasner to be recalled from his position as district attorney, and are asking Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry to give the case to Special Prosecutor Michael Untermeyer.

Pfeffer is scheduled to be formally arraigned in court Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Officer Fitzgerald was fatally shot following a robbery near Temple University the night of Feb. 18, 2023. Known as "Fitz" within the Temple Police Department, Fitzgerald left behind his wife and four children, along with countless friends and family. He was posthumously promoted to sergeant during his funeral service.

Pfeffer, who was 18 at the time, is accused of shooting Fitzgerald in the head after Pfeffer and his brother were approached by officers. According to court documents, a struggle began after a brief chase before Pfeffer began firing a gun at Fitzgerald.

A criminal complaint said Pfeffer continued shooting Fitzgerald while standing over him, which was caught on multiple surveillance cameras.

Following a court hearing in January 2024, Fitzgerald's family said they wanted the death penalty for Pfeffer.

"We want to make sure justice is served," Fitzgerald's father, Joel Fitzgerald Sr., said at the time.

In the statement released Wednesday, Joel Fitzgerald, a former Allentown police chief and veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, said "Krasner is unable to divorce himself from years as a defense attorney and has tipped the scales of justice one-way."