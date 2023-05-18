How Cherelle Parker won the Democratic nomination for Philadelphia mayor

How Cherelle Parker stood out against fellow candidates in Philly Democratic primary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Democratic primary for mayor was a race many experts believed was going to be close and down to just a few thousand votes.

Instead, we saw a pretty convincing win for Cherelle Parker. So Wednesday, we went to find out how Parker was able to stand out in that crowded field.

Parker supporters celebrated a historic win Tuesday night. The former state rep and city councilmember topped a crowded Democratic field to grab the party nomination for the city's 100th mayor.

"Knocking doors, turning out voters is obviously what it came down to," Lauren Cristella, of the Committee of Seventy, a nonprofit, said.

Parker pulled down nearly a third of the vote Tuesday night, and held a 20,000 vote advantage over the next closest candidate. Cristella points to the support Parker gathered throughout the campaign.

"Endorsements like ward leaders who are handing out sample ballots at polling places on Election Day really do impact turnout. Of course, national figures can drive conversation, but I don't think it materializes in the same way," Parker said.

Some of that backing came from the historic Northwest Coalition – an area of the city data shows Parker dominated Tuesday night.

Congressman Dwight Evans – a Parker supporter – says her involvement in the communities was key.

"She went out and she talked to the neighbors, talked to the community, and she valued the importance of talking to the people in the community," Evans said.

Evans says while Parker can celebrate now – her job isn't done yet.

"I think she has to keep communicating with people. I think she has to go block by block, house by house, neighborhood by neighborhood, and telling her story," Evans said.

After Tuesday's win, Parker didn't speak due to a dental issue, her campaign said. She's since been released from the hospital and is resting at home.