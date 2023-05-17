Philadelphia residents approve Chief Public Safety Director position

AP projects Cherelle Parker to win Philadelphia Democratic primary for mayor; other race results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia residents voted in favor to create a Public Safety Officer in Tuesday's primary election, the city said Wednesday.

With 94% of divisions reporting, 60.8% of residents who voted chose "yes" on ballot question No. 4.

The Public Safety Officer creates a new cabinet-level position to coordinate the operations of the police, fire, prisons, and emergency management departments, along with other agencies that play a role in public safety.

The position would be appointed by Mayor Jim Kenney, but is subject to city council approval.

The measure was spearheaded by City Council President Darrell Clarke.

"We've seen nearly 1,500 homicides and 6,000 shootings over the last three years – and we absolutely need to try to do things differently to reduce gun violence in Philadelphia," Clarke said in a statement. "We're gratified by the voters' support for this new initiative, and we await the next steps by the Mayor's Office, the nomination of a candidate to fill this important position."

Here are all of the ballot questions:

Should The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Division of Workforce Solutions within the Department of Commerce and to define its duties? Should The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to expand the requirements for annual minimum appropriations to the Budget Stabilization Reserve, more commonly known as the "rainy day fund"? Should The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Division of Workforce Solutions within the Department of Commerce and to define its duties? Should The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Office of the Chief Public Safety Director and to define its powers, duties, and responsibilities?

Along with ballot question No. 4, ballot questions No. 1 and 2 were approved by Philadelphians.

Ballot question No. 1 was approved by 67.1% of people who voted, while No. 2 was approved by 64.8% of voters.

In other Philadelphia election news, Cherelle Parker won the Democratic primary for Philly mayor and will face Republican David Oh, who ran unopposed, in November's general election.