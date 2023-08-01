CBS News Philadelphia's top local stories on Tuesday, Aug. 1

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Did you miss any of Tuesday's local news due to the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump?

Here's a list of the top stories from CBS News Philadelphia around the Delaware Valley.

Sheila Oliver, New Jersey's Lieutenant Governor, dies at 71

New Jersey's Lieutenant Governor, Sheila Oliver, died at age 71, her family and Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday.

Oliver had been filling in as acting governor while Murphy was out of the state on a family vacation in Italy. Then on Monday, she was taken to a hospital for an undisclosed medical issue.

Officials all across the Philly region sent plenty of heartwarming tributes after Oliver died.

Phillies acquire All-Star SP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers

The Phillies have added an All-Star starting pitcher to their rotation at the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

The Phillies on Tuesday afternoon acquired right-handed starter Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said.

FBI investigating string of 7-Eleven robberies across Philadelphia region

Two more 7-Eleven robberies Tuesday morning may be part of a streak of robberies at the convenience stores across the region, authorities say.

The latest robbery happened after 2 a.m. at the store on Ridge Avenue in Roxborough. At 1:30 a.m., a 7-Eleven was robbed on Fayette Street in Conshohocken.

Conshohocken police say two men armed with handguns and wearing sunglasses, ski masks, hoodies, sweatpants and sneakers entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.

Mega Millions drawing tonight: Massive $1.05 billion jackpot up for grabs

One lucky winner could nab a massive $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot that's up for grabs in Tuesday night's drawing.

If won, the mammoth jackpot would equal the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions history, the lottery said in a news release Saturday.

National Night Out 2023 events happening throughout Philadelphia region

For nearly 40 years, communities throughout the U.S. have recognized National Night Out. Cities and towns will host events to improve relationships between police and the neighborhoods they serve.

These aren't just simple events, they are block parties.

The event has unique Philly origins, starting with one man's vision in Lower Merion, where officials say it gives the entire city a chance to better stand up to crime.