3 wanted in crime spree targeting 7-Eleven stores in Philadelphia suburbs, FBI says

3 wanted in crime spree targeting 7-Eleven stores in Philadelphia region, FBI says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FBI is looking for three people involved in a crime spree targeting 7-Eleven convenience stores in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Surveillance video from a July 22 robbery on West Eagle Road in Haverford Township is pictured below.

The thefts take place between midnight and 2 a.m.

In the most recent armed robberies over the weekend, there were only two suspects.

Officials believe the suspects are responsible for five armed robberies in the past 10 days.

Three of the 7-Eleven locations are in Delaware County.

The other two are in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.