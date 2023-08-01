NJ state officials share heartfelt tributes in memory of Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Emotional statements have been pouring in lamenting the late New Jersey Lieutenant Governor, Sheila Oliver, whose family announced she had died at the age of 71, earlier Tuesday.

Those tributes are as follows:

Governor Phil Murphy:

Tammy and I, and our children, are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend, colleague, and partner in government, @LtGovOliver.



— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 1, 2023

"Tammy and I, and our children, are incredibly saddened and distraught to learn of the passing of our dear friend, colleague, and partner in government, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver.

When I selected her to be my running mate in 2017, Lieutenant Governor Oliver was already a trailblazer in every sense of the word. She had already made history as the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the General Assembly, and just the second Black woman in the nation's history to lead a house of a state legislature. I knew then that her decades of public service made her the ideal partner for me to lead the State of New Jersey. It was the best decision I ever made.

In the five and a half years that we served together in office, in addition to her responsibilities as Lieutenant Governor, Sheila led the Department of Community Affairs, handling some of the most challenging issues facing our State, including the revitalization of our cities, affordable housing obligations, and homelessness prevention. As someone who was born and raised in Newark, and who has called East Orange home for more than 40 years, Sheila did not view these issues in the abstract because she lived with them every day of her life. She brought a unique and invaluable perspective to our public policy discourse and served as an inspiration to millions of women and girls everywhere, especially young women of color.

Beyond all of that, she was an incredibly genuine and kind person whose friendship and partnership will be irreplaceable. We ask that you all keep the Oliver family and all those who knew and loved her in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

New Jersey's Acting Governor Scutari:

Acting Governor @SenPresScutari on the passing of LG Sheila Oliver:



— NJ Senate Democrats (@NJSenDems) August 1, 2023

"This is a heartbreaking loss for all of us who knew and admired Sheila Oliver. She touched the lives of countless people as a dedicated public official who worked tirelessly to improve opportunities for others. She has a record of accomplishment that is unmatched.

I was fortunate to work closely with Sheila when she served in the Assembly and as Lieutenant Governor, where I gained even greater respect for her leadership skills and appreciation for her selfless human qualities.

Sheila was a trailblazer who broke through glass ceilings to become the first woman of color to serve as Assembly Speaker and as Lieutenant Governor. I believe she will continue to be an inspiration for generations of young people.

I extend my sincere condolences to the Oliver family in this time of grief. We share in your loss."

Senator Bob Menendez:

To say that I am devastated is an understatement. Lieutenant Governor Oliver was a relentless voice for the voiceless, a passionate advocate for the disadvantaged, and a champion for the most important issues facing the Garden State.



— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) August 1, 2023

"To say that I am devastated by today's news is an understatement.

Lieutenant Governor Sheila Y. Oliver was a relentless voice for the voiceless, a passionate advocate for the disadvantaged, and a champion for the most important issues facing the Garden State. From her earliest victories in public service when she saved affordable housing for low-income residents in Newark to her trailblazing service as the first African American woman to lead the General Assembly as Speaker, Lieutenant Governor Oliver was an inspiration to all of us who dream of an equal and prosperous future.

In 2018, she delivered the keynote address at my annual Women of Distinction awards ceremony- a powerful speech that continues to serve as a clarion call for investing in working class women and families. This is how I will choose to remember Lieutenant Governor Oliver: as a fighter, as a reformer, and as a committed leader for a better tomorrow in our state. Nadine and I are keeping the Oliver family and their loved ones in our hearts as we mourn her profound loss and honor her incredible legacy."

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli:

Statement by New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli on

the Passing of Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver



— NJDOH (@NJDeptofHealth) August 1, 2023

"On behalf of the New Jersey Department of Health, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the Oliver family on the passing of Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver. She was a trailblazer for women, especially young women of color, in the state. She also led by example for all in her dedication to a lifetime of public service and unwavering commitment to equity, affordable housing, and improving the lives of New Jersey residents. As Commissioner of Health, I was especially proud to stand alongside her in the first days of COVID-19, when she led our initial response to the unprecedented pandemic. She leaves behind a legacy as a strong leader for all to follow."

City of Camden's Mayor Victor Carstarphen:

"Lieutenant Governor Oliver was a strong leader, a trailblazing woman, and a strong supporter of the City of Camden," said Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen. "Sheila Oliver was the first woman of color to serve as Assembly Speaker, and to win a statewide election. Sheila Oliver fought for social justice, affordable housing and health care, improved public schools and opportunities for women, and was a strong advocate for disadvantaged communities like Camden. As the head of the Department of Community Affairs, Sheila Oliver supported tax incentives for neighborhood revitalizations, urban enterprise zones, and programs to prevent homelessness. Lieutenant Governor Oliver will be remembered for her long and distinguished career and for her decades of outstanding public service.

In remembrance of New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, Mayor Carstarphen has ordered the city to fly flags at half-staff at all municipal buildings until the day of Lieutenant Governor Oliver's services. Mayor Victor Carstarphen, the City of Camden, residents and stakeholders are grateful for her service to the entire State of New Jersey."

Senator Nellie Pou of New Jersey's 35th District:

"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my long-time friend and colleague, Lt. Governor Shelia Oliver. The Lieutenant Governor and I served side by side in the General Assembly, where she was well-known as a tireless advocate for New Jersey families and children, and especially for those living in our underserved communities. New Jersey has lost a determined and committed public servant, while many of us who knew her have lost a sister in the fight to make our state more livable and equitable for all its residents."

Senator Donald Norcross of New Jersey's 1st District:

— Congressman Donald Norcross 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@DonaldNorcross) August 1, 2023

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver. Lt. Gov. Oliver was a fearless leader, a devoted public servant, and a tireless advocate for women and all New Jersey families. I was honored to know her and work alongside her to make New Jersey a better place, where she made history as the first Black woman to serve as Speaker.

Lt. Gov. Oliver committed her life to serving New Jersey, and her many years of service and her legacy will live on forever. My heart is with her family and loved ones as we mourn her loss."

City of Trenton's Mayor W. Reed Gusciora:

"Today, I join colleagues, friends, and family in mourning the passing of Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver. Starting out as a member of the East Orange Board of Education, then as an Essex County Commissioner, Assemblywoman, Assembly Speaker, and finally as Lt. Governor, Sheila Oliver was a New Jerseyan through and through.

Sheila was a trailblazer herself, and an advocate for equality of others. She became the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the New Jersey General Assembly in 2010, and I was proud to join my fellow Assembly Democrats in unanimously electing her to that office. In 2012, she oversaw the passage of our marriage equality legislation in the Assembly, and continued to advocate for marriage equality until it became the law of this great State.

I knew her as a colleague and a friend: I was honored to serve with Sheila in the Assembly for 14 years. And for the last five years, I've continued to work with her in her roles as Lieutenant Governor and Commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs. She was the calm in the midst of storm, the voice of reason in the midst of division, and the embodiment of hope during times of despair. Her advocacy was fueled by the unyielding belief that everyone deserved to be treated equally under the law and that we all could do our part to change history.

I am deeply saddened to hear of her passing and on behalf of the Capital City, we send our deepest condolences to Sheila's family and to all those who knew her. I hereby order that flags be flown at half-staff at city buildings and facilities from today until the Lt. Governor's interment."

Senator Anthony M. Bucco of New Jersey's 25th District:

— Sen. Anthony M. Bucco (@tonybucco) August 1, 2023

"On behalf of the Senate Republican caucus, we are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our dear friend, and colleague, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver. Her legacy will forever live on as a trailblazer for women in New Jersey, becoming not only the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the General Assembly, but also just the second in the Nation to lead a legislative body," said Bucco. "When I first entered the General Assembly, I had the honor of working with Sheila as Speaker. She was a devout public servant and an incredibly kind person. I know many of our members will have fond memories of serving with Sheila and her professionalism. I will miss our friendship and work together. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."

Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald:

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver. Sheila was a compassionate and accomplished legislator. For so many years she devoted her life to public service to improve the lives of all New Jerseyans. For over a decade, I was fortunate enough to work with Sheila in the General Assembly during her time as an Assemblywoman, and her eventual rise to Speaker of the General Assembly.

Sheila will be remembered as a pioneer in public service paving the way for so many women, but most of all I will remember her for the thoughtful compassion with which she approached the legislative process. I extend my deepest condolences to Sheila's family and all who loved and treasured her."

Senator Troy Singleton of New Jersey's 7th District:

"I was saddened to hear the news of Sheila's passing. Throughout her lifelong career in public service, she has been an awe-inspiring force, breaking down barriers and inscribing her name in history as the first Black woman to serve as Assembly Speaker and first woman of color elected to statewide office. I was honored to serve in the Assembly alongside her, and more recently work together on legislation relating to her post as head of the Department of Community and Urban Affairs. She has certainly left her mark on the State of New Jersey. My thoughts are with her family during this difficult time."

Fair Share Housing Center's Executive Director Adam Gordon

"New Jersey lost a giant today. Lieutenant Governor Oliver committed her career and life to public service and while her loss to the state will be profound, her legacy will live on in her momentous accomplishments during her lifetime. Oliver's support of the Mount Laurel Doctrine and the individuals and families that Fair Share Housing Center serves was unwavering. As an Assemblywoman, as Assembly Speaker, and as Lieutenant Governor, Sheila Oliver always prioritized affordable housing and led with her own moral compass. We are deeply saddened by her loss and will be forever grateful for her commitment to housing justice and making New Jersey a more inclusive state. We express our deepest sympathy to her loved ones during this difficult time."

Fair Share Housing Center's Deputy Director Rev. Eric Dobson:

"Lieutenant Governor Oliver will leave a lasting legacy in New Jersey. As the first Black woman Assembly Speaker and first Black Lieutenant Governor, Oliver's commitment to paving her own path has created countless opportunities for other Black New Jerseyans in politics and state government. It is because of her that the lives of Black children and families in New Jersey are not forgotten. Our state is better off because Sheila Oliver dedicated her career to public service. We will miss her partnership and unwavering support and extend our condolences to her family."

This article will be updated as news develops.