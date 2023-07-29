Watch CBS News
Local News

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1 billion; winning numbers for July 28, 2023 drawing

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion mark after no winners Friday
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion mark after no winners Friday 00:49

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nobody won the $940 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night, so the jackpot has now risen to $1.05 billion for the next drawing.

Would-be multi-millionaires bought tickets before last night's drawing. No one matched all the winning numbers.

The cash option is worth close to $528 million.   

Check your tickets to see if you have any of the winning numbers.

They are: 

  • 10 
  • 28 
  • 52 
  • 63 
  • Mega Ball: 18. 

Your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

The next drawing will be Tuesday, Aug. 1.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 8:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.