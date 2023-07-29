Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1 billion; winning numbers for July 28, 2023 drawing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nobody won the $940 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night, so the jackpot has now risen to $1.05 billion for the next drawing.
Would-be multi-millionaires bought tickets before last night's drawing. No one matched all the winning numbers.
The cash option is worth close to $528 million.
Check your tickets to see if you have any of the winning numbers.
They are:
- 5
- 10
- 28
- 52
- 63
- Mega Ball: 18.
Your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million.
The next drawing will be Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.