New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver hospitalized while filling in as acting governor
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver is the hospital. Oliver was serving as acting governor while Gov. Phil Murphy is on vacation.
The governor's office didn't say why Oliver is in the hospital or how long she's expected to be there.
State Senate President Nick Scutari will serve as acting governor for now.
