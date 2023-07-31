Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver hospitalized while filling in as acting governor

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: July 31, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: July 31, 2023 (AM) 02:25

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver is the hospital. Oliver was serving as acting governor while Gov. Phil Murphy is on vacation.

The governor's office didn't say why Oliver is in the hospital or how long she's expected to be there.

State Senate President Nick Scutari will serve as acting governor for now.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 10:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.