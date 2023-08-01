Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI investigating string of 7-Eleven robberies across Philadelphia region

By Jasmine Payoute

/ CBS Philadelphia

FBI investigating string of 7-Eleven robberies across Philadelphia region
FBI investigating string of 7-Eleven robberies across Philadelphia region 01:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another 7-Eleven robbery Tuesday morning may be part of a streak of robberies at the convenience stores across the region, authorities say.

The latest robbery happened after 2 a.m. at the store on Ridge Avenue in Roxborough. Police say this robbery is the first one of the spree to take place in Philadelphia.

Police say the robbers took less than $500 and no one was hurt. They were wearing similar clothing to other recent robberies across the Philadelphia suburbs.

4pm-7pm-clean-aircheck-230731-frame-250454.jpg

Surveillance video from the robbery in Upper Southampton Township showed a man jumping over the counter.

Also in that video, a suspect is seen wearing light green gloves. Police say a suspect in the Roxborough robbery was wearing light green gloves too.

Officials believe the same group is responsible for the armed robberies. They say one suspect will wait by the door while the other two confront a store employee, make threats and brandish a gun. In some of the incidents, they have gone behind the counter to get cash.

They were wearing all black with their faces covered in masks and sunglasses.

7-eleven-robbery-green-gloves-upper-southampton-township.jpg
Surveillance video from a 7-Eleven robbery in Upper Southampton Township shows one of the suspects wearing green gloves as they enter the store.

Three of the 7-Eleven locations are in Delaware County and two are in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Jasmine Payoute
Jasmine-Payoute-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Jasmine Payoute joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in June 2021.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 8:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.