FBI investigating string of 7-Eleven robberies across Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another 7-Eleven robbery Tuesday morning may be part of a streak of robberies at the convenience stores across the region, authorities say.

The latest robbery happened after 2 a.m. at the store on Ridge Avenue in Roxborough. Police say this robbery is the first one of the spree to take place in Philadelphia.

Police say the robbers took less than $500 and no one was hurt. They were wearing similar clothing to other recent robberies across the Philadelphia suburbs.

Surveillance video from the robbery in Upper Southampton Township showed a man jumping over the counter.

Also in that video, a suspect is seen wearing light green gloves. Police say a suspect in the Roxborough robbery was wearing light green gloves too.

Officials believe the same group is responsible for the armed robberies. They say one suspect will wait by the door while the other two confront a store employee, make threats and brandish a gun. In some of the incidents, they have gone behind the counter to get cash.

They were wearing all black with their faces covered in masks and sunglasses.

Surveillance video from a 7-Eleven robbery in Upper Southampton Township shows one of the suspects wearing green gloves as they enter the store.

Three of the 7-Eleven locations are in Delaware County and two are in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.