National Night Out 2023 events happening throughout Philadelphia region

National Night Out bringing communities and police together across Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For nearly 40 years, communities throughout the U.S. have recognized National Night Out. Cities and towns will host events to improve relationships between police and the neighborhoods they serve.

These aren't just simple events, they are block parties.

Throughout the day, you'll see quite a few streets blocked off and parking regulations will be enforced -- like on the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia between noon and 8:30 p.m.

According to police, it's all worth it.

National Night Out dates back to 1984. Every year the event draws thousands of people.

It's also a time to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

Last year, CBS News Philadelphia attended several events beginning with Camden, where officers and city leaders look forward to getting to know the communities they serve.

"We'll have a K-9 demonstration," a Camden police officer said. "The state police will have their horses out. We'll have all of our, several different trucks, police vehicles. We'll have a DJ. It will be a fun event."

"This is just another day to really highlight positive positiveness in the City of Camden," Mayor Vic Carstarphen said.

In Philadelphia, the events attract thousands. While it's a good time, it's also a time to discuss community policing to help combat gun violence.

To do so, you'll meet members of Town Watch Integrated Services. They say their mission is to bridge the gap between police and the community.

Here is a roundup of some of the National Night Out events that will be held around the Philadelphia region Tuesday.

Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department will host dozens of events throughout the city, including one in the 19th police district, which Mayor Jim Kenney will participate in. Another will be held in the 22nd district on the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue.

State Rep. Kevin Boyle will be part of an event at Fox Chase Elementary School.

Another event will be in the 7400 block of Limekiln Pike with Councilmember Anthony Phillips.

Drexel University will host a National Night Out event beginning at 5 p.m.

Wynnewood

A National Night Out event will be held at the Wynnewood Shopping Center at 7 p.m. with first responders, community members and National Night Out founder Matt Peskin.

New Jersey

In Camden, a National Night Out event will be held at the Coopers Poynt Waterfront Park on 801 Delaware Ave. at 6:30 p.m.

An event will be held at the Pennsauken Community Recreation Complex from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Washington Township Police Department will hold an event at Washington Lake Park.

Gloucester Township police are celebrating throughout the township from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at several locations.