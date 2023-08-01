Phillies acquire All-Star SP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers: reports

Digital Brief: August 1, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies have added an All-Star starting pitcher to their rotation at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. The Phillies on Tuesday afternoon acquired right-handed starter Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers, according to multiple reports.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi was the first to report the interest. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported the trade.

Lorenzen, 31, has a 3.58 ERA in 18 starts this season with Detroit, earning his first All-Star appearance.

A right-handed pitcher, Lorenzen originally was a member of the Cincinnati Reds for seven seasons before signing with the Los Angeles Angels in 2022 to become a full-time starting pitcher. He pitched mostly as a reliever with Cincinnati.

Lorenzen signed a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Tigers this past offseason.

He's set to become a free agent this winter.