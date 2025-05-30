Phillies' Bryce Harper, "still super sore," opens up about being hit by pitch vs. Braves

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper will miss his third straight game after being hit by a pitch in his right elbow Tuesday. Harper spoke for the first time Friday since the injury and said he hasn't swung a bat since and isn't sure if he'll land on the injured list.

Harper, 32, said his right elbow is "still super sore" after Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider hit him with a 95.6 mph fastball in the first inning of Philadelphia's 2-0 win over Atlanta. He left the game with a bruised right elbow, and the team said X-rays were negative.

"I'm not sure when I'm going to play again," Harper said. "It hit me in a pretty bad spot. I think the swelling has gone down, which is good, but like I said, it's a really tough spot where he got me. I just want to be smart about it, too."

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Friday he doesn't believe Harper will hit the IL.

"We'll have to see," Thomson said. "Have to get the swelling out and pain free, or close to it."

Harper said he'll be wearing a protective guard on his right elbow whenever he returns, adding it will likely be the same one he wore when he returned from Tommy John surgery in 2023.

"It's really hard to find braces that feel good, that don't feel as bulky," Harper said. "I haven't really worn them my whole career. I have here and there, just to feel it. I did in spring training this year because of this reason. I didn't like the way it felt."

Harper said Strider "obviously" had no intent on hitting him and understands why pitchers attack him inside. In his last four games, he's been hit by a pitch three times.

"That's where teams go against me. It's a bummer just because guys throw so hard now," Harper said. "But that's where guys go, sinkers in, heaters up and in. I understand throwing inside, I totally get that. I'm all for it in baseball and getting guys off pitches away or anything else like that, but just control. Guys throw a little too hard now to do that up and in."

Harper said he doesn't plan to back off the plate when he returns, but added that the added velocity in today's game makes it "a little scarier" to stand closer to the plate.

"There's a little bit of give and take," Harper said. "Wearing a brace, wearing an arm guard, that helps."