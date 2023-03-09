Bryce Harper rejoins Phillies, talks Tommy John surgery return

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper is back with the Phillies, reporting to spring training Thursday in Clearwater, Florida, after undergoing offseason Tommy John surgery. The Phillies' slugger says he feels good but isn't rushing his return.

Harper is still "dry swinging" -- which means he's swinging a bat without hitting a ball -- and by the All-Star Break remains the goal for his return to the lineup as a designated hitter.

"Things can change either way. I can be after, I can be before," Harper told reporters. "As of right now, that's the date that we kind of solidified. We're not going to rush. We're going to be smart about it."

Harper tore his UCL while making a throw in a game last April. The injury forced him to exclusively serve as the Phillies' designated hitter for the majority of the season.

In late June, Harper broke his left thumb after being hit by a fastball by Padres lefty Blake Snell. He returned in late August.

Harper went on a month-long tear in the playoffs, helping the Phillies win the National League and come within two wins of winning the World Series.

In 17 playoff games, Harper hit .349 with a 1.160 OPS, seven doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs. He won the National League Championship Series MVP after going 8 for 20 with two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored.

The 30-year-old Harper said Thursday initial tests showed everything looking good. He said he took the time off that he needed to let his elbow recover.

"It's still healing right now, still evolving," he said, adding that he didn't talk to other players who have undergone Tommy John surgery.

"Everybody's body is different," Harper said. "That's why I haven't really talked to anybody about it. I can't really talk to a pitcher because it's a little bit different."

On Thursday, Harper said he had a great offseason after the surgery and still feels good now, but doesn't want to put a specific timeline on his return.

"I don't want to put timelines on anything," he said, "because I never dealt with anything like an elbow. It's definitely different waters for me. Just really trying to take it day by day and see how I feel."

When Harper does return, it will be as the Phillies' DH.

Harper said Thursday he's not going to "rush back the throwing part."

"We kind of don't have to at this point," he said, "but of course, I want to play the outfield. I want to get back out there and be in front of the fans in right field and doing my stuff. I look forward to getting back and throwing a baseball again. I miss the feeling of throwing a guy out or chasing down a ball."

"We're thankful for the DH again," Harper added. "I was so against it. I'm all about it. I love doing it too. We'll get out there when I can."

Whenever Harper does return, he'll be returning to a lineup with a familiar face.

The Phillies signed shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract in the offseason.

Appearing on "The Chris Rose Rotation" podcast Thursday, Turner said Harper called him "within a minute" of signing.

"Bryce called me. I'm like, 'How the hell did Bryce find out already?' He was just so excited," Turner said on the podcast. "It was kind of crazy how quickly I got that phone call from him, so that was pretty cool. It just shows you how bad he wants to win."