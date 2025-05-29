Bryce Harper to miss at least Game 1 of Phillies vs. Braves doubleheader after being hit by pitch

Father of Gaudreau brothers throws out first pitch before Philadelphia Phillies game

Bryce Harper is out of the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup for at least the first game of the club's doubleheader Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, two days after he took a 95.6 mph fastball off his right elbow.

Harper left the Phillies' 2-0 win over the Braves on Tuesday in the first inning after he was struck by a Spencer Strider heater in his previously surgically repaired elbow.

The Phillies announced Tuesday night that Harper suffered a contusion to his right elbow and his X-rays were negative.

"When your best hitter gets hit like that, there's always a concern," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said after Tuesday's win. "You're always concerned, but we'll just have to see tomorrow."

With Wednesday's Phillies-Braves game postponed, the club didn't offer an additional update.

It's unclear if Harper will be available for the second game on Thursday or if the club will give him the complete day off.

The Phillies don't believe Strider tried to hit Harper, a sentiment the Braves' starter echoed.

"Certainly not trying to hit him. I thought in the moment, I just assumed he had a guard on and was just pissed that I hit him. Then saw him in pain. That was tough. I'm definitely relieved he's OK," Strider said. "He's one of the best players this century. He needs to be on the field. It's best for the game. It's good for us, good to compete against him."Of course, I'm not a complete sociopath, so I have some empathy. I do feel bad for him, to see a person in pain that I caused."

With Harper out of the lineup for Game 1, Alec Bohm will start at first base, and Edmundo Sosa will play third base. Rafael Marchán is catching the first game. Cristopher Sanchez will start Game 1, and Zack Wheeler will start Game 2.

The Phillies are wearing their powder blues for the first game.

Here's the full lineup.

Bryson Stott, 2B Trea Turner, SS Kyle Schwarber, DH Alec Bohm, 1B Nick Castellanos, RF Max Kepler, LF Edmundo Sosa, 3B

Brandon Marsh, CF Rafael Marchán, C