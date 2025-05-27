Bryce Harper exits Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves game after getting hit by pitch

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper exited Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves after he was hit by a pitch on his right elbow.

Harper winced in pain after the 95.6 mph four-seam fastball by Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider hit him in the bottom of the first inning.

Harper had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament after the 2022 World Series.

This is a developing story and will be updated.