Phillies beat Diamondbacks 8-2 after Castellanos hits 250th homer, Bohm gets 3 RBIs in return from injury

The Phillies are NL East champions again. Here's how you can get merchandise.

The Phillies are NL East champions again. Here's how you can get merchandise.

The Phillies are NL East champions again. Here's how you can get merchandise.

Nick Castellanos hit the 250th home run of his career, Alec Bohm had three RBIs in his return from the injured list, and Walker Buehler delivered 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 on Friday night.

It was a costly loss for the D-backs, who fell three games behind the New York Mets for the final NL wild card with only eight games remaining. The Phillies have won 16 of their last 21.

While they've clinched a playoff spot and already won the NL East Division, the Phillies are still playing for a potential first-round bye to skip the NL Wild Card series and go straight to the NLDS in the postseason.

Heading into Friday night's game, their magic number to clinch a bye was four games. Any combination of four Phillies wins or Dodgers losses would get that number down to zero. The Dodgers won 6-3 Friday night, but the Phillies won this game, putting that magic number down to three with eight games left to play.

Buehler — a two-time All-Star — was making his second appearance with the Phillies after getting released by the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 29.

He had a disappointing 5.45 ERA with the Red Sox, but has given up just one run over 8 2/3 innings with the Phillies, who signed Buehler in late August.

Philadelphia overcame an early two-run deficit, taking a 3-2 lead in the sixth on Weston Wilson's RBI single. Castellanos made if 5-2 in the eighth with his two-run homer to left that landed in the D-backs bullpen. Harrison Bader had three hits, including a solo homer.

The D-backs took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by All-Star Ketel Marte's solo homer. Philadelphia cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second on Bohm's RBI double. He added a two-run single in the eighth.

Bohm was activated from the injured list on Friday after missing nearly two weeks with left shoulder inflammation.

Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson gave up two runs over five innings, striking out one and walking two. Philadelphia starter Taijuan Walker gave up two runs over four innings.

Buehler ran into trouble in the eighth, walking Gabriel Moreno and Blaze Alexander with two outs to load the bases. Lefty Tanner Banks entered the game and retired Jordan Lawlar on a popup to end the threat.

This was Buehler's second relief appearance since 2018.

The D-backs will throw RHP Zac Gallen (12-14, 4.73 ERA) against Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (4-9, 6.44) on Saturday night.