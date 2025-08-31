Ex-Red Sox RHP Walker Buehler, Philadelphia Phillies agree to deal, reports say

The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a deal with right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler on Sunday before the team's series finale against the Atlanta Braves, according to multiple reports.

Buehler, 31, was released by the Boston Red Sox last week amid a rocky 2025 season. He went 7-7 with a 5.45 ERA in 23 games with the Red Box. Buehler was relegated to the bullpen before his release. He had to sign with a team by Sunday to be eligible for the postseason.

Buehler adds depth and veteran experience to Philadelphia's pitching staff after the team lost ace and Cy Young Award candidate Zack Wheeler for the remainder of the 2025 season with venous thoracic outlet syndrome. Wheeler had to have a blood clot removed from his right shoulder and is expected to have another surgery, which will sideline him for six to eight months.

Buehler is a two-time All-Star, with the latest nod in 2021 when he was a Cy Young candidate, and a two-time World Series champion.

Buehler won the World Series last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He struggled in his first 2024 postseason start against the San Diego Padres, but then pitched 10 scoreless innings in his next three appearances, including two times in the World Series.

Buehler's best season came in 2021 with the Dodgers when he was 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA and finished fourth in Cy Young voting.

The Phillies enter Sunday night's game against the Braves with a 6.5 game lead over the New York Mets in the NL East standings.

Phillies claim Tim Mayza, put Wheeler on 60-day OL

The Phillies claimed left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Wheeler was put on the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster, the team said.

Mayza, 33, appeared in seven games this season with the Pirates. He had a 2.89 ERA through 9 and one-third innings.