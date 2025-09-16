What's next for the Phillies after clinching the NL East division? Playoff seeding, magic number for a bye

For the fourth straight season, the Philadelphia Phillies will be playing October baseball, and for the second straight fall, they'll be doing so as NL East champions.

The Phillies clinched the NL East on Monday night with a 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's the Phillies' 13th division crown in franchise history and only the third time in their 142 years that they've won consecutive divisional titles.

Philadelphia won the division three straight times from 1976-78 and five consecutive times from 2007-11.

While the Phillies have punched their postseason ticket and clinched the NL East, there's still work to do for postseason seeding.

Brandon Marsh and Walker Buehler celebrate after the Phillies clinched the NL East with a road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 15, 2025. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

What is the Phillies' magic number to clinch a bye in the postseason?

The Phillies are in the driver's seat for a first-round bye with 11 games left in the regular season.

The club's magic number to clinch a bye is seven after Monday's win, and the top seed remains in play, though the Milwaukee Brewers control their own destiny. The Brewers have a 1.5-game lead over the Phillies for the National League's best record and own the tiebreaker.

The Phillies and Dodgers are battling for the second first-round bye, and their current series in Los Angeles figures to be crucial for NL postseason seeding. If the Phillies win the three-game series, they will secure the tiebreaker over the Dodgers.

After the Phillies' win Monday, they have a 5.5-game lead over the Dodgers for the No. 2 seed.

MLB's Wild-Card Series begins on Tuesday, Sept. 30. Game 1 of the NL Division Series is slated for Saturday, Oct. 4.