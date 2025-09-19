Phillies 3B Alec Bohm returns from injured list ahead of final road series of season

The Phillies on Friday activated third baseman Alec Bohm from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Rafael Lantigua to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the team announced before it began a three-game series with the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

Brewer Hicklen, an outfielder who was designated for assignment earlier this week, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple A.

Bohm, along with Trea Turner, was placed on the IL on Sept. 8 with left shoulder inflammation. Bohm missed exactly 10 days.

In the 10 games without both Bohm and Turner, the Phillies went 8-2, clinched a playoff berth, the NL East title, won the season series over the Los Angeles Dodgers and inched closer to securing a first-round bye in the 2025 MLB postseason. The Phillies' magic number to lock up a bye is four games entering Friday's series in Arizona.

The Phillies get Bohm, a 2024 All-Star, back as they begin their final road series of the regular season in Arizona.

Turner is reportedly ahead of schedule and could play during the Phils' regular-season-ending six-game homestand next week.

Bohm had two stints on the IL this season, missing a month earlier with a fractured rib.

In 111 games this season, Bohm is hitting .272/.319/.384 with nine home runs and 51 RBIs. Since May 3, the 29-year-old was hitting .293 with 22 extra-base hits and 42 RBIs.

Bohm is expected to be in the lineup Friday night against the Diamondbacks.

Lantigua was called up on Tuesday when the Phillies placed infielder Edmundo Sosa on the 10-day IL with a right groin strain. He didn't get an at-bat.