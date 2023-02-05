Eagles assistant coach to make Super Bowl history

Eagles get celebratory send-off before heading to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An Eagles assistant coach will make history next weekend when the Birds face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Autumn Lockwood, an assistant sports performance coach with the Eagles, will become the first Black woman to ever coach in the Super Bowl.

Lockwood, a University of Arizona alumna and former women's soccer player, joined the Eagles in August of 2022.

Trailblazer.@ArizonaSoccer letterwinner Autumn Lockwood, a Sports Performance Coach with the Eagles, will become the first Black woman to 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 coach in the Super Bowl.#BHM x #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/s3wweeUPKJ — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) February 1, 2023

Lockwood previously worked at the University of Houston from 2021 to 2022 as a coordinator of Sports performance. She also worked at East Tennessee State, the Atlanta Falcons and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

After graduating from Arizona, she worked as a student sports information director and Olympic strength and conditioning paid intern at the university.

Lockwood will also be the fourth woman to coach in a Super Bowl.

This is cool. Autumn is a former UNLV strength & conditioning assistant and the daughter of a former Rebel cornerbacks coach. #BEaREBEL https://t.co/hK3BLiHP8p — Mark Wallington (@UNLVFBSID) February 2, 2023

Katie Sowers became the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers. Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar of Tampa Bay Buccaneers joined Sowers a year later in Super Bowl LV.

Lockwood will make history alongside Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, who will be the first Black quarterbacks to start against each other in the Super Bowl.