Eagles coach Autumn Lockwood honored by Philly City Council

Digital Brief: Feb. 9, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As the Super Bowl approaches, Philadelphia City Council honored the first Black woman to coach in the Super Bowl Thursday morning.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson was decked out in Eagles gear at Thursday's Philadelphia City Council meeting.

She introduced a resolution to celebrate Eagles assistant coach Autumn Lockwood.

She joined the Eagles in 2022.

Lockwood will become the fourth woman to coach in a Super Bowl.