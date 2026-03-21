Andrew Painter makes Philadelphia Phillies roster; Cristopher Sánchez to start opening day

Cristopher Sánchez will throw out the first pitch of the regular season for the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday as the team's Opening Day 2026 starter.

Manager Rob Thomson announced the starting rotation Friday in Clearwater, where the Phils have three spring training games remaining before they face the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park on March 26.

Philadelphia's starting pitchers are expected to be Sánchez, Aaron Nola, Jesús Luzardo, Taijuan Walker and rookie right-hander Andrew Painter, Thomson said.

Andrew Painter among Phillies top prospects

The 6-foot-7 Painter, a first-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft, is among the Phillies' top prospects.

Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Painter works out during spring training baseball Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, in Clearwater, Fla. Matt Slocum / AP

Painter, who turns 24 on April 10, was slowed by Tommy John surgery in July 2023. His fastball averaged 95.6 mph in the minor leagues last year and reached 100.2 mph, according to Statcast.

Painter threw four shutout innings against the Braves in his most recent Spring Training outing, striking out three and allowing one walk.

Excitement builds for Opening Day 2026 as Sánchez announced as starter

"The man on the mound for Opening Day," the Phillies announced on Instagram with a photo of Sánchez.

"He's earned it," Thomson said. "He was pretty fired up about it."

An All-Star who went 13-5 with a 2.50 ERA, Sánchez finished second in last season's NL Cy Young Award voting. Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes won the award.

Sanchez had a great World Baseball Classic representing the Dominican Republic as well. He made history in the tournament as the first pitcher to record four strikeouts in one inning — after a wild swinging strike three resulted in a runner on base and no outs.

Zack Wheeler is expected to open the season on the injured list as he continues his recovery from surgery after he was diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome.