Which Philadelphia Phillies players will be in 2026 World Baseball Classic?

The sixth edition of the World Baseball Classic will begin this week, and the Philadelphia Phillies will be well represented in the tournament.

Here's what you need to know about which Phillies players will participate in the WBC and more.

Which Phillies players will be in the World Baseball Classic?

Here's a list of Phillies players who will be playing in the WBC:

United States

Bryce Harper

Kyle Schwarber

Brad Keller

Venezuela

José Alvarado

Jesús Luzardo (Designated Pitcher Pools)

Brazil

Gabriel Barbosa

Netherlands

Jaydenn Estanista

Israel

Max Lazar

Garrett Stubbs

Australia

Mitch Neunborn

Italy

Aaron Nola

Dante Nori

Mexico

Alan Rangel (Designated Pitcher Pools)

Taijuan Walker

Dominican Republic

Cristopher Sánchez

Panama

Edmundo Sosa

When does the World Baseball Classic begin?

The WBC begins Wednesday when Australia plays Chinese Taipei. Games will then continue until March 17, when the championship will be played at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Team USA, which includes Harper, Schwarber and Keller, will play their first game Friday night vs. Brazil.

How to watch World Baseball Classic

The WBC will air on TV on FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes. The FOX Sports app and Tubi will combine to air all 47 tournament games in the United States.

All of the games will also be available to stream live and on demand on FOX One.

Forty-one out of the 47 games will air in Spanish across FOX Deportes, the FOX Sports App, Tubi and FOX One.

In Japan, Japanese-language games will be available on Netflix. There will also be a free English language audio stream for every game.

How does the World Baseball Classic work?

The WBC features 20 teams competing in four different pools in a round robin format. The pools are located in Tokyo, San Juan, Houston and Miami.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals. The teams that advance from Tokyo will go to Miami, and the teams from San Juan will head to Houston.

The winners of quarterfinal games will play in Miami for the semifinals and the championship.

What happened in the last World Baseball Classic?

In the last WBC, Team USA lost to Japan, 3-2, in the final, but some Phillies players had big moments in the game.

Schwarber and Phillies shortstop Trea Turner each hit home runs in the final, but Japan came away with the victory, with Shohei Ohtani striking out then-teammate Mike Trout to end the game in an instant classic. Ohtani won MVP of the tournament.

Turner had a massive WBC before joining the Phillies in the 2023 season. He hit five home runs during the 2023 WBC, which tied the record. He hit a game-winning grand slam in the quarterfinal game vs. Venezuela.