Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter takes major step in Tommy John surgery rehab

The road to return to the mound has been a long one for Andrew Painter, and it's still being traveled.

Sidelined for nearly two years due to Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, the Philadelphia Phillies' top prospect took a major step in his rehab. Painter threw live batting practice to major league hitters for the first time in two years, throwing to Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh in the session with encouraging results.

"I felt the stuff was coming out pretty good," Painter said before the Phillies' Spring Breakout game at BayCare Ballpark Friday. "The hitters were saying the same. Health is the biggest thing, and I'd just like to build off of it."

Andrew Painter of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a photo during the Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day at BayCare Ballpark on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in Clearwater, Florida. Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

For the first time in a long time, Painter is starting to get a sense of normalcy. This has been the biggest step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, after blowing past hitters with a fastball two years ago that put everyone in Major League Baseball on notice.

"Just kind of getting back in the routine," Painter said. "Rehab is so fixated, you know what you have every day. You know you have this many throws at this distance and this many throws here. So now, it's kind of like on your own, where you're at and figuring out what works for me."

When Painter was last throwing to live hitters, the hype train was at an all-time high. He already was impressing the Phillies in his quest to be in the starting rotation at the age of 19, easily getting hitters out with fastballs in the upper 90s. Then, the elbow wasn't feeling right, which eventually led to Tommy John surgery in July 2023.

Painter was sidelined throughout the 2024 season and didn't throw to live hitters again until the Arizona Fall League. He doesn't turn 22 until April.

Andrew Painter of the Glendale Desert Dogs celebrates during the game between the Glendale Desert Dogs and the Surprise Saguaros at Surprise Stadium on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 in Surprise, Arizona. Norm Hall/MLB Photos via Getty Images

"Still easing in. First one," Painter said. "Two years ago, first one felt really good, and that led to some problems. I got to take it nice and easy. You got to monitor it. When your body feels good, you can push a little bit. But you got to know. You got to take it week by week and know what the future looks like."

The Phillies don't plan to have Painter with the big club until midsummer. When he eventually pitches in live games, he's expected to start at either Double-A Reading or Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He could also stay in Clearwater until the weather gets warmer up north and the innings build up.

Painter is so close to getting back, but patience is a virtue. He's not ready to showcase his skills yet, even though he'll be there to support his future teammates in the Spring Breakout game.

"I'd take any game action," Painter said. "But I'll take what I can get."