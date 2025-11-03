Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, Cristopher Sánchez named finalists for NL MVP and Cy Young Awards

The Philadelphia Phillies' 2025 season ended in disappointment with another early playoff exit to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, but some members of the team could still come away with some hardware.

On Monday night, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber was named a finalist for the National League MVP Award, while Cristopher Sánchez was named a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was also named a finalist for the NL Manager of the Year Award.

Schwarber named finalist for NL MVP

For the first time in his career, Schwarber was named a finalist for the NL MVP Award after leading the Phillies to a second straight NL East title.

Schwarber was named an All-Star for the third time in his career in 2025 and hit a career-high 56 homers, which led the NL. His 132 RBIs led all of baseball.

Schwarber slashed .240./365/.563 on the season with a .928 OPS, which tied his previous career-high in 2021. He's received MVP votes every season he's been in Philadelphia.

Schwarber, 32, will be a free agent after his career-best 2025 season.

Schwarber was named a finalist for the award with Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto. The winner will be revealed on Nov. 13.

Sánchez finalist for NL Cy Young Award

Sánchez had a career year for the Phillies in the 2025 season and stepped up after fellow ace Zack Wheeler was ruled out for the season with an injury.

Sánchez, who finished 10th in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2024, went 13-5 with a 2.50 ERA. His 212 strikeouts in 202 innings in the 2025 season ranked seventh in all of baseball.

Sánchez was named a finalist for the award alongside Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The winner will be named on Nov. 12.

Thomson named finalist for NL Manager of the Year

After a second straight NL East title, Thomson was named a finalist for NL Manager of the Year.

Since Thomson replaced Joe Girardi as manager, the Phillies have gone to the playoffs every season, including a World Series trip in 2022. The Phillies have won at least 90 games in all three of Thomson's full seasons as manager.

Thomson's job security was questioned after another playoff exit, but he will be back for the 2026 season.

Cincinnati Reds' Terry Francona and Milwaukee Brewers' Pat Murphy are also NL Manager of the Year finalists. The winner will be announced on Nov. 11.