Philadelphia leaders talk funding, planning for America's 250th anniversary celebration in 2026

We are closing in on 2025, but some in Philadelphia on Monday were already focusing their attention on 2026. City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas convened a hearing at the Independence Hall Visitors Center with lawmakers, tourism leaders, event planners and more to talk about plans for the nation's semi-quincentennial.

"These are the people who really pushed us to make sure we really understood that we need to act and act now," said Thomas, who was surrounded by key stakeholders overlooking Independence Hall.

Philadelphia has big plans for 2026 when the nation will mark 250 years since its founding in the historic city. Many of the dozens of events planned have already been announced. In the sports world, Philadelphia will play host to World Cup matches and the MLB All-Star game.

There are also festivals, like We250, and the Young People's Continental Congress. Congressman Brendan Boyle also introduced bipartisan legislation in Washington to hold a session of Congress at Independence Hall.

"This is something that can really unify all Americans. And what an honor it'll be that we can host it right here, where the nation began," Boyle said.

But officials used part of Monday's hearing to talk about other events like would like to add to the already crowded slate. Thomas said that while he knows areas like the Historic District, Center City and the Avenue of the Arts will be big draws for tourists during the celebration, he wanted to see how they could work to get all Philadelphia neighborhoods involved.

"What happens in the Northeast? What happens in the Northwest? What happens in West Philadelphia, South Philadelphia, Southwest Philadelphia? North Philadelphia? Those neighborhoods that everyday Philadelphians live in, that our entrepreneurs invest in, how can we make sure they benefit just as much, if not more?" Thomas said.

But the big topic of conversation, and one city lawmakers said has to happen now, was how much the year-long series of events would cost.

"For us, the conversations have to start now, because we go into budget negotiations next year," Thomas said.

Planners say there will need to be funding allocated for the events themselves, security, marketing, beautification and more. While Thomas didn't have an exact number as to what this could all cost, he did give us an estimate.

"If you ask me what do we realistically aim for, somewhere between $50 and $100 million investment. And I think in turn, not only will the city see our money come back multiple folds, I think we'll see an investment in the city that year that sustains long beyond 2026," Thomas said.

The investment could be key as, officials note, other cities are also making plans to mark the nation's 250th birthday.

Visit Philadelphia CEO Angela Val's prepared testimony reads that "Boston has dedicated millions for Revolution250, and Virginia has allocated over $50 million for the commemoration." Other leaders mentioned cities like New York and Washington D.C.

Thomas believes Monday's planning hearing will help the city stay ahead of the competition. But the leaders also said they're not worried about other cities stealing the spotlight in 2026.

"We don't see those other cities as competition. We only see our only competition being ourself to make sure we put ourself in the best position to show off Philadelphia," Thomas said.

"Boston and New York will lose, yet again, to Philadelphia. We will be the epicenter of the nation's 250th birthday celebration," Boyle said.