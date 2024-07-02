John Adams wanted today to be Independence Day - here's how Philadelphia is honoring his wish

Philadelphia prepares for the "Red White and Blue To-Do" ahead of Independence Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While we celebrate Independence Day on July 4 in memory of the Declaration of Independence, founding father and second President John Adams envisioned July 2 as a day of "pomp and parade." That's the date in 1776 that the Continental Congress voted and officially declared freedom from Great Britain.

Now, Philly is celebrating this pre-Independence Day with the Red, White and Blue To-Do. Around Old City, museums, historic sites and businesses will honor the founding of the United States with decor, concerts, games and extended hours - plus specials at many Old City restaurants.

This is the first-ever Red, White and Blue To-Do, which was announced as part of a lead-up to the massive celebration coming in 2026 for America's 250th birthday. It's a partnership of over 20 organizations around the Old City District.

"We're getting ready for the 250th birthday in 2026 and we wanted to start this year," said Vince Stango, the National Constitution Center's chief operating officer. "We wanted to bring back the history, we wanted to add to the excitement of Independence Week, and we wanted to give families and tourists a new tradition to start in 2024."

Check out everything planned for the big day below.

Full schedule of events for Red, White and Blue To-Do in Philadelphia

9 a.m.

Museum and historic sites open.

The festivities kick off with a children's naturalization ceremony at the courtyard of the Betsy Ross House at 239 Arch Street. The plan is for 13 children, one for each star of the colonial flag, to take the citizenship oath. Kids will be presented with a flag and a replica Liberty Bell.

The house will host old-fashioned carnival games with patriotic prizes — guests can play for free.

The Betsy Ross House is also hosting a Patriotic Pet Parade on July 4.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A parade float that will be part of the "pomp and parade" during Philadelphia's "Red White and Blue To-Do."

"Pomp and parade" starting from the National Constitution Center to Carpenters' Hall — click here for a map of the route.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Go 4th and Learn event will feature live science demonstrations at Carpenters' Hall from The Franklin Institute, including a Lego bricks "Build It" exhibit. This is a tie-in with The Franklin Institute's exhibit The Art of The Brick, which is running through Sept. 2.

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. - performances



There will be musical performances at these four locations throughout the city's historic district.

The Arch Street Meeting House (4th and Arch streets) will host the Philly Suns Lion Dancers performing at 2:15 p.m. followed by the Rubble City String Band at 3:15 p.m. Project Capoeira, a Brazilian Capoeira school, will perform at 4:15 p.m.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia (7th and Arch streets) will host a Mad Beatz Philly Block Party set in the museum's plaza at 2 p.m. and live music by DJ Lady FX in Gallery 3 at 5 p.m.

The National Liberty Museum (4th and Chestnut streets) hosts Indigenous storytelling and dancing group Spirit Wing from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. followed by Los Bomberos de la Calle, a Puerto Rican bomba and plena group at 3:15 p.m. Dolphin and LaPrelle will perform Appalachian songs and ballads beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Elfreth's Alley, one of the oldest continually inhabited residential streets in the country, is located north of Arch Street between 1st and Second streets. The street will host two performances, starting with Dan Blacksberg's Freilachs Music, a klezmer group, starting at 3 p.m.

Then at 4 p.m. you can hear Callahan, McComiskey and Kelly, an Irish group.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. - special events

Extended hours, special events at historic sites and food/drink specials around Old City close out the evening.

AAMP promises two thought-provoking events in Gallery 4 to close out the evening:

6:30 p.m.: A powerful performance of Frederick Douglass' "What to the Slave is Fourth of July?" by Carlo Campbell

6:45 p.m.: A discussion with Lincoln University's Director of the Center for the Study of the Underground Railroad, Larycia Hawkins and Temple University Africology and African American Studies professor Timothy Welbeck.