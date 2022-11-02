Phillies-Astros World Series Game 4: Live updates and more

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 4: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It can only get louder from here. An already electric crowd erupted at Citizens Bank Park after Nick Castellanos made an incredible catch for the first out of the game, and it was straight pandemonium for the rest of the night.
Fans brought the noise and the Fightins' brought their bats to Game 3 of the World Series.
The Phillies hit five, yes FIVE, home runs in the 7-0 shutout Tuesday night, giving them a 2-1 Series lead over the Astros.
It's been a party at Citizens Bank Park this entire postseason and fans are ready to cheer their Phillies to another win Wednesday night.
Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Phillies and right-hander Cristian Javier gets the start for the Astros.
Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout the day.