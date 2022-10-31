Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3: Live updates and more

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The World Series is coming back to Bryce Harper's house tied 1-1. Citizens Bank Park will play host to its first Fall Classic game in almost exactly 13 years on Monday night.
The Phillies split in Houston, rallying back from a 5-0 deficit in Game 1 to win 6-5 in 10 innings and falling 5-2 to the Astros in Game 2.
It's been 4,746 days since the Phillies last played a World Series game at the Bank, when they beat the New York Yankees, 8-6, in Game 5 of the 2009 series. New York won the 2009 title in six games.
Philadelphia will send Noah Syndergaard to the mound against Houston righty Lance McCullers Jr.
First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. Monday. The game is airing on FOX.
Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout the day.
Phillies tab 4 Philly sports legends to throw out 1st pitch
The ceremonial first pitch for Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park won't be just one pitch. Instead, it will be a quartet of Philly sports legends throwing out first pitches.
The Phillies will have legendary third baseman Mike Schmidt, Sixers legend Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Flyers goaltending God Bernie Parent and Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham throw out the ceremonial first pitches tonight, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
Phillies legend Jimmy Rollins is scheduled to throw out the first pitch ahead of Game 4 Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.
NEXT Weather: Showers for Phillies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This may be a rainy Game 3 for the Phils tonight. Llarisa Abreu hast the latest phorecast for you.
Manuel: "Cinderella" Phillies "going to go out in style"
Charlie Manuel knows a thing or two about winning a World Series in Philadelphia. Manuel, the man who managed the Phils to the 2008 World Series, says this year's team is "capable of winning the World Series."
Manuel, speaking with CBS Philadelphia anchor Jim Donovan on Monday morning ahead of Game 3, said he believes the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros will be a long one.
"We're capable of winning the World Series and these three games here are big, of course," he said. "We just need to play tonight's game first and then we'll handle tomorrow when we get there. I think if we do that and we play baseball like we've been playing, we're hot right now and we're playing good and we have a lot of life and the fans tonight, they're definitely going to inspire us more."
"I feel like this series, we definitely have to win some of these games, of course," Manuel added. "To me, I think it's going to go a little deeper than most people realize. I think it's going seven games. I think we're a Cinderella team and Cinderella is going to go out in style."
Manuel and Mark Adams teamed up to sell T-shirts that benefit RIP Medical Debt. To find the shirts and learn more, click here.