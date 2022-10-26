Phillies-Astros 2022 World Series: Probable pitchers & more

Fans stocking up on Phillies gear ahead of World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Now that the bedlam at the Bank has settled, the Philadelphia Phillies' focus shifts toward winning four more games. The Phillies return to Houston, where they punched their ticket to the postseason on Oct. 3.

Game 1 is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. Friday at Minute Maid Park, airing on FOX.

Here's what you need to know before the first pitch.

Schedule

Game 1: In Houston, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX

Game 2: In Houston, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX

Game 3: In Philadelphia, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX

Game 4: In Philadelphia, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX

Game 5, if necessary: In Philadelphia, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX

Game 6, if necessary: In Houston, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX

Game 7, if necessary: In Houston, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX

Probable pitchers

Game 1: Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.12) vs. TBD *If they follow ALCS rotation, it would be Justin Verlander (1-0, 6.30)

Fun fact: Nola is the last pitcher to beat the Houston Astros

Nola carried a perfect game into the seventh in a postseason berth-clinching 3-0 win on Oct. 3

The Astros game was the first of 19 1/3 scoreless innings for Nola over three clinching starts

He's coming off a rough start in Game 2 of the NLCS, where he allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings

Verlander struck out 10 Phillies and allowed no hits in a 10-0 win over the Phils on Oct. 4

The 39-year-old (18-4, 1.75) is the American League Cy Young Award favorite

He missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski drafted Verlander in Detroit

Game 2: Zack Wheeler (1-1, 1.78) vs. TBD *If they follow ALCS rotation, it would be Framber Valdez (1-0, 1.42)

Wheeler has made four starts this postseason, striking out 25 batters in 25 1/3 innings

After throwing 96 pitches in his first start, Wheeler has averaged 83 in his last three starts

In two NLCS starts, Wheeler struck out 16 Padres and walked one

Wheeler never faced the Astros in his career but has faced three Houston batters

Only Trey Mancini, Martin Maldonado and Christian Vazquez have faced ever faced Wheeler

The trio have a combined one hit off Wheeler in 11 plate appearances

Valdez set an MLB single-season record this season with 25 straight quality starts

He won 17 games and had a 2.82 ERA in 31 regular-season starts

He struck out 10 and allowed two hits in Houston's 3-2 win over the Phils on Oct. 5

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD *If they follow ALCS rotation, it would be Cristian Javier (1-0, 1.35)

Suarez is coming off a two-pitch NL pennant-clinching save in which he needed two pitches

In two postseason starts, the lefty has allowed three runs, one earned, in 8 1/3 innings

He won Game 3 of the NLCS, allowed two runs, one earned, in 5 innings against the Padres

Houston plated six runs off Suarez on Oct. 4, but it was the day after the Phillies clinched

Javier has two appearances this postseason, one start

He started Game 3 of the ALCS against the Yankees, throwing 5 1/3 innings of one-hit ball

He allowed a home run in 1 1/3 innings in relief against the Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS

Brandon Marsh is the only Phillie to face Javier. Marsh is 4 for 7 with a double off Javier

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD *If they follow ALCS rotation, it would be Lance McCullers Jr. (0-0, 2.45)

The Phillies will likely deploy another bullpen game in Game 4

Noah Syndergaard and Bailey Falter are the likely openers

McCullers faced off against Nola on Oct. 3 and allowed just one run over six innings

He's allowed four runs, three earned, in two postseason starts this October

Marsh also has three career hits off McCullers while Jean Segura is 4 for 23 off him

Season series

The Astros won the season series, 2-1. The Phillies clinched their first postseason berth in 11 years in their first game in Houston.

Postseason history

The last time these two clubs met, the Phillies beat the Astros, 3-2, in the 1980 National League Championship Series. The Phils then beat the Kansas City Royals in six games to win their first-ever World Series.

Tickets

Tickets were offered first to season ticket holders earlier this week and then through a lottery system that began notifying those who were selected to purchase tickets on Wednesday. The Phillies will continue to send out gmails to lottery winners in rounds based on the availability of tickets for Games 3, 4 and 5.

Tickets are available on the secondary market. Here's how you can buy tickets legitimately.

