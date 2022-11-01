Delco cancer survivor to throw out 1st pitch of Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- First pitches for Tuesday night's Game 3 will be from Philly sports legends. On Wednesday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend Game 4 for the annual tradition of honoring cancer patients and MLB's partnership with Stand Up to Cancer.

Biden will be joined by a former patient from Delaware County who will throw a ceremonial first pitch.

This is the dream of a lifetime come true for a Phillies fan from Ridley Township. He's now a cancer survivor who gets the special honor on Wednesday night.

Grace Park Elementary School in Ridley Township held a Phillies pep rally on Tuesday. Joining the festivities was former student Luke Theodosiades, who's 19 now and will be throwing out the first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series Wednesday night.

"It's pretty exciting," Theodosiades said. "I've always been a huge Phillies fan."

Theodosiades and his dad John are both ecstatic. The first pitch honor is going to Luke in recognition of being a pediatric cancer survivor.

"Luke was diagnosed in 2015," John Theodosiades said. "His B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia was pretty aggressive."

Luke ended up in a clinical trial sponsored by Stand Up to Cancer with CAR T therapy and a bone marrow transplant from his brother.

A highlight of the grueling treatments at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was a visit from rock star Chris Martin.

"I've been in remission for about six years now," Luke said.

And he's still fondly remembered by his medical team who suggested Luke for the first pitch, an honor put together by MLB and Stand up to Cancer.

"Their working together raising money is huge," Luke said. "And I think it's really important."

At the end of the fifth inning Wednesday, everyone in the stadium will hold up placards with the names of people impacted by cancer.

"Everybody knows somebody who has it," Luke said. "And people are dying every day from it. So it's important that we keep pushing for funding and finding treatments and cures for it."

Celebrating Luke's survival during the World Series will be a magical moment for Luke and his family, especially him throwing a ceremonial first pitch.

"Not really, I've played baseball for a long time so I think I can throw a good strike in there," Luke said.

"He's not nervous, but we are," John said.

Luke and his family say they're eternally grateful to MLB and Stand Up to Cancer. The league has donated over $50 million to help fight cancer.