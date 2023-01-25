NEXT Weather: Which parts of Philly region will see snow?get the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A major system from the southwest will roll through the Philadelphia region Wednesday.
But, will the city finally see snow?
As of right now, the NEXT Weather team is anticipating:
- Precipitation to enter much of the area by the mid-late morning
- Mainly snow across the Lehigh Valley, mainly rain along the Jersey Shore, a brief mix of both in the Philadelphia and the metro area
- Warmer air changing much of the snow to all rain by the mid-late afternoon
- Fierce winds gusting over 35 mph
Our team has designated Wednesday as a NEXT Weather Alert Day. Follow our blog below for live updates as the storm moves through our region.
Stay with the CBS News Philadelphia NEXT Weather team as we track the storm, tweak the totals, and keep YOU informed.
Schools closing, going virtual, dismissing early due to weather
Districts in our region are closing or going virtual due to the storm.
Closed
Bethlehem Area School District is closed Wednesday, according to the district website.
East Penn School District is closed.
Parkland School District is closed.
Salisbury School District is closed.
Whitehall-Coplay School District is closed.
Nazareth Area School District is closed.
Wilson Area School District is closed.
Boyertown Area School District is closed
Oley Valley School District
Virtual
The Allentown School District announced on Twitter that it would have virtual school Wednesday.
Reading School District will be virtual.
Catasauqua Area School District will be virtual.
Easton Area School District will be virtual.
Northern Lehigh School District is virtual.
Northwestern Lehigh School District is virtual.
Bangor Area School District is virtual.
Northampton Area School District is virtual.
Antietam School District is virtual.
Brandywine Heights Area School District
Fleetwood Area School District
Hamburg Area School District
Kutztown Area School District
Muhlenberg School District
Wyomissing Area School District
Early dismissal
Wilson School District
Lehigh Valley drivers are ready for this winter storm
WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- We're continuing to track conditions this morning as a winter weather advisory goes into effect for several counties in our area, including Lehigh.
Wednesday morning, it seems most people are prepared for what's coming.
On the drive out here we saw multiple road signs warning drivers of the winter weather coming today and urging them to plan accordingly.
Before you hit the road this morning, it's a good idea to have your scraper and emergency kit handy just in case.
So far the big takeaway from drivers is that it's been a weird winter.
"I like the snow, I love winter," driver Cindy Lapp said. "I think if it's going to be cold, I'd rather see snow, than dead stuff all over the place, it just looks prettier to me."
People are saying: bring on the snow!
The storm hour by hour, region by region
In the Lehigh Valley, snow could fall as quickly as one inch per hour.
In South Jersey, expect a lot of rain.
In the video above, we'll walk you through how what type precipitation each part of our region will see from this storm, when it arrives, and when it's out of here.
Does snow stick?
While a few snowflakes are possible for Philadelphia, accumulation is unlikely. Warm air moved into the region ahead of the main front, pulling us into the 40s, and changing the precipitation to rain. For Philly, this is a big rain and wind event, with a very treacherous evening commute likely. Rain amounts could exceed 1.5 inches, resulting in flash flooding.
Southern Jersey and the shore are likely to experience an all-rain event, with torrential downpours through the early evening. Combine this with the wind, and it's advisable to avoid being out throughout much of the day, if possible.
Rain will eventually become steady Wednesday afternoon and into the evening commute.
As for the snow, expect a coating at best in the city, with 2-4 inches in the Lehigh Valley, and 4-6 inches in the Poconos, before the late-day changeover to rain. With increasing temperatures, much of the accumulating snow, even in the mountains, should wash away before the system exits the area early Thursday.
When do snow, rain arrive in our region?
The good news is that the morning commute will be OK, with dry air making it difficult for much of anything to reach the ground early on. In fact, even later commuters should see rain and snow-free roads through at least 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. By the late morning, the system will start sending snow to the Lehigh Valley and a few flurries to the Philadelphia area.
Farther south and east, precipitation along southern New Jersey and the shore will start and remain all rain.
North of I-78, cold enough air will allow the snow to stick. This will last through the afternoon before the warmer air arrives.
For everyone, precipitation leaves us late Wednesday night in the form of a few sprinkles and showers, with some clearing likely by Thursday morning.