Best Labor Day luggage deals: Save on Samsonite, Monos, Tumi and more

Samsonite/Amazon

Labor Day is almost here, which means so are major deals on luggage. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have scoured all the biggest luggage retailers to find the best sales on carry-ons, backpacks, checked bags, roller bags and other travel necessities.

Our selection features hard-shell and soft-sided luggage options that work for airplane travel, weekend road trips, cabin getaways and so much more.

If you haven't upgraded your luggage in a while, you'll love the new options available to you this year. You're not going to want to start packing for your next trip until you've scored these must-see Labor Day luggage deals.

The best Labor Day luggage deals to shop now

Find the best deals on top-rated luggage by Samsonite, Monos, Tumi and more. Many of these reviewer-loved bags can be in your hands in two days -- and in some cases, even earlier.

Samsonite Winfield 2 28-inch carry-on: $123 (39% off)

Amazon

With 22,000+ Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average, this affordable hard-shell carry-on offers great value. Weighing under seven pounds, it's adored by customers for its spacious pockets and roomy interior.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip. Other great features include a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

"I recently used this suitcase on a three-week international vacation and was amazed at what I could fit in this thing," a verified buyer on Amazon says. "With the help of some packing cubes, I was able to pack all of my clothes and toiletries for my trip with ease. Additionally, the zippers are high quality and easy to zip up," they write.

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 39% off on Amazon. Get it now for $123 (regularly $200). It comes in 14 colors. Prices vary by color.

Why we like the Samsonite Winfield 2 carry-on:

It's available at a great price point for a top-rated suitcase.



It comes with a 10-year warranty.



It's built with four-directional spinner wheels for better maneuverability than other suitcases.



Samsonite Centric expandable carry-on spinner: Starting at $117



Samsonite

This Samsonite Centric hard-side expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips thanks to its durability and flexible capacity. It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate and measures 19.6 inches by 14.75 inches by 9.5 inches. The design even comes with expansion for added packing capacity when needed. This suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

"This suitcase has already gone overseas twice and all over the US a half-dozen times. It is holding up well and I really like this suitcase," one Amazon reviewer shares. "I was concerned it might not age or wear well, but it is, hardly showing any scarring on the outside," they say.

The popular suitcase is currently on sale in select colors at Amazon.

Why we like the Samsonite Centric expandable carry-on:

It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate to keep your suitcase looking new.



It can expand for added space if you pick up some extra items during your trip.

Tumi 19 Degree International expandable carry-on: Save $225



Tumi

This durable hardcase polycarbonate luggage is made from recycled materials with a matte finish. It comes in three colors and features retractable top and side handles as well as a telescoping handle for easy maneuvering. This carry-on also has a built-in USB-C charging port that supports up to 65W USB-C 2.0 cables and fast charging up to 65W 3A.

This hardcase luggage piece is currently on sale for $525, reduced from $750.

Why we like the Tumi 19 Degree carry-on:

It features a three-stage adjustable design, accommodating various heights for comfortable maneuverability.

The four recessed dual spinner wheels provide smooth, 360-degree movement.





Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on: $65 (54% off)



Amazon

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 54% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It's usually $140 but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $65.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating with over 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

Monos Carry-On: $230 (10% off)

Monos

Monos manufactures high-quality, affordable polycarbonate suitcases for the discerning frequent flyer, plus a line of hybrid suitcases that incorporate aluminum into their construction. Right now, you can save 10% on top-quality luggage pieces from the brand in select colors.

The Monos Carry-On features a telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments and an easy-to-use lock. It offers an ultra-strong polycarbonate hard shell exterior and a TSA-approved locking system. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty. We've also tested the Monos carry-on and found it durable and easy to maneuver.

Why we like the Monos carry-on:

Monos Carry-Ons are made with aerospace-grade, water-resistant polycarbonate hard shells for enhanced durability.



The carry-on fits in the overhead bin on most airlines and is easy to store in my car trunk for road trips.



The 360-degree spinner wheels provide a smooth glide.

It's available in 13 colors.

Travelers Club kids 5-piece luggage set: $48 (31% off)



Amazon

This five-piece set includes everything your child needs to travel in comfort and style. It comes with an 18-inch hardside carry-on, a backpack, a lunch bag, a neck and a luggage tag.

"The Travelers Club 5 Piece Kids' Luggage Set has proven to be a delightful and practical purchase for my family's travel needs," one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer says. "Designed with young travelers in mind, this luggage set offers a range of vibrant colors and playful patterns that instantly captivated my kids' imagination, making packing and traveling an enjoyable experience."

This set is recommended for kids ages six and up. It's currently 31% off on Amazon.

Why we like the Travelers Club luggage set:

It's made with smooth-rolling wheels and a telescoping handle for easy maneuvering.



It's available in ten adorable prints.



It's an affordable matching luggage set for kids.



Tumi McLaren Just In Case duffel: Save $71



Tumi

This versatile Just In Case duffel bag combines function and durability, featuring a double-zip main compartment, convenient shoulder straps, top handles, and an additional adjustable shoulder strap for various carrying options.

This Tumi McLaren duffel is currently $279, reduced from $350.

Why we like the Tumi Mclaren Just In Case duffel:

It offers multiple ways to carry comfortably.

The sturdy nylon exterior is easy to maintain.

Tumi Sport Excursion backpack duffel: Save $240



Tumi

The Tumi Sport Excursion backpack duffel is a versatile and durable bag designed for both travel and active lifestyles. The main compartment features a zip closure while the water-resistant bottom compartment helps separate items. There are multiple front pockets for easy access to necessities and adjustable backpack straps that can be tucked away when not in use.

Why we like the Tumi Sport Excursion backpack duffel:

The water-resistant bottom compartment of this travel backpack

Adjustable backpack straps can be tucked away allowing the use of leather handles for versatile carrying options.

Tumi+ travel hanging kit: Save $70

Tumi

The Tumi+ travel hanging kit is a practical and organized solution for your travel essentials. It folds down compactly and features a hanging hook, mesh zip pocket, two open pockets and a removable zip pocket with a clear window for viewable easy storage.

What we like:

The anti-microbial lining helps keep the interior fresh and odor-free.

The G-hook and chain allow for easy integration with other Tumi bags.