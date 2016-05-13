America's opioid epidemic
Inside America's growing struggle with opioid painkillers and heroin addiction
Latest
Express Scripts to limit opioid prescriptions
Move by largest pharmacy benefits manager to lower addiction risks of painkillers draws objections from AMA
Fatal drug overdose deaths on the rise among U.S. teens
Heroin led to the most deaths among 15- to 19-year-olds, the CDC says
Trump declares opioid crisis a "national emergency"
Estimates say over 59,000 people died from overdose deaths in 2016, and 2 million Americans are addicted to prescription opioids
18 SWAT officers possibly exposed to fentanyl during drug raid
U.S. Attorney's Office says SWAT team members were possibly exposed to fentanyl while conducting a drug raid in Pennsylvania
Promise tracker: Is Trump keeping his word on opioids?
Keeping track of the president's actions on to combat the opioid epidemic
Fentanyl bust uncovers "enough to kill half the population of NYC"
Twenty pounds of drugs were found in an apartment building overlooking Central Park
Ohio foster care system flooded with children of drug addicts
"We think about 50 percent of the kids who are in foster care in Ohio are there because one or both parents are in fact drug addicts," says the state's attorney general
Checking in on Trump's promises to fight the opioid epidemic
CBS News sat down last week with Richard Baum, acting director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy
Feds: Nearly 40 pounds of fentanyl seized in massive bust
Officials say deadly opioid could've resulted in seven million overdoses
Sessions announces new DOJ opioid fraud and abuse detection unit
Attorney general announced new efforts to combat ongoing opioid crisis in Ohio
Elderly doctor gets 10 years in opioid pill mill conspiracy
93-year-old Vegas doctor was accused of prescribing large amounts of drugs to people for no legitimate medical purpose
"Startling" number of Americans prescribed opioids
New research reveals how many people get these powerful drugs legally – and how many more misuse them
Another way opioids are taking lives
New data shows a huge increase in drivers killed in car crashes involving opioid painkillers
World-class athlete takes unconventional approach to help drug addicts
By putting people's hearts under extreme pressure, Ryan Burke believes he can retrain their brains
As overdoses rise, pioneering police effort evolves
"We're in a position to get people into treatment, but the sad part is the drug that they're taking, in all probability, is going to put them into overdose"
Rise in drug-addicted babies prompts judge's controversial solution
In the last decade, states like Tennessee have seen a ten-fold rise in the number of babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome
"Everyone's worst nightmare": Powerful opioid suspected in 10-year-old's death
Prosecutors believe boy who died with painkiller fentanyl in his system is among youngest victims of crisis
Ohio family speaks out about son's recovery from addiction
Bill and Eileen Alley spoke with CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil about the addiction that nearly killed their son, David
"It's raining needles": Drug crisis creates danger to public
Beaches, playgrounds, rivers, parks -- discarded needles are showing up everywhere and experts offer safety tips
Opioid crisis prompts extreme proposals
CBS News gets a first-hand look at problem overwhelming Middletown, Ohio, where one councilman warns addicts: "We might not show up to treat you"
Mom warns of "Pink" drug that killed her son
The drug is "anywhere between 7 to 8 times more potent than morphine," experts say
Doctor charged in connection with 7 overdose deaths
Howard Gregg Diamond was arrested on charges that include conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and health care fraud; He pleaded not guilty to charges
Police: "Free samples" of tainted heroin distributed in Chicago
Tainted heroin may have resulted in the hospitalization of at least eight people in Chicago due to overdoses
Goal of nation's first opioid court: Keep users alive
Buffalo, New York, is experimenting with the nation's first opioid crisis intervention court to get users into treatment faster
Sheriff won't let deputies carry Narcan, citing safety
The state is among the hardest hit by the opioid crisis, but one county sheriff refuses to allow deputies to carry the overdose-reversal drug
An Addict's Story
Six months clean, recovering heroin addict Jason Amaral works to help others
Jason Amaral, six months clean, reflects on his recovery
In the shadow of death: Jason's journey
The high cost of heroin addiction
What it's like to love a heroin addict
Heroin addict fights through emotional first days of rehab
Life or death: A heroin addict's last day before rehab
How To Get Help
West Virginia in Crisis
West Virginia distributing 8,000 opioid antidote kits in effort to stem overdoses
-
West Virginia AG's past work with drug companies questioned
DEA targets drug wholesalers to stem opioid epidemic
-
West Virginia allows painkiller addicts to sue prescribing doctors
West Virginia doctor investigated for deaths in opioid epidemic
-
Drug distributors under fire in West Virginia painkiller epidemic
