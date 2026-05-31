Jill Biden on life in, and after, the White House In her new memoir, "View from the East Wing," former first lady Jill Biden discusses her four years in the White House. She sits down with correspondent Rita Braver to talk about the legacy of her husband's presidency, as well as the challenges that Joe Biden faced, from the January 6 insurrection by Trump supporters aimed at overturning his 2020 election victory, to a 2024 debate performance that led to Biden ending his reelection bid. She also discusses her husband's prostate cancer diagnosis; his pardon of son Hunter Biden; and the demolition of the White House's East Wing by President Trump to erect a ballroom.