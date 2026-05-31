Checking out The Human Library At a very special library in Copenhagen, Denmark, the "books" being checked out are actual human beings. The Human Library, founded 26 years ago, offers 30-minute conversations with living books on a wealth of subjects, and is now available in 80 countries (including the United States) and online. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook talked with the library's co-founder Ronni Abergel, and checked out three unique books on the topics of schizophrenia, refugees, and Greenland.