Trump to kick off Great American State Fair after several musicians cancel

President Trump will kick off the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C, after several of the musical guests this week pulled out of the event, which has been described as a birthday bash to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

Freedom 250, the organization behind the event, said Saturday that Mr. Trump will kick off the event on June 24 in an opening ceremony.

"As the visionary behind the Great American State Fair, we are excited to announce that President Trump will personally kick off this historic celebration on Wednesday, June 24 in an opening ceremony celebrating America's 250th birthday," said Danielle Alvarez, a spokesperson for Freedom 250.

Mr. Trump said in a social media post earlier Saturday indicated he would look into holding an "America is Back" rally at the state fair where he would "give a major speech, rallying the Country forward."

"I understand Artists are getting 'the yips' having to do with their performance ... so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists,' and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!" Mr. Trump wrote in the post.

Freedom 250 announced a slate of artists last week to perform at a series of concerts on the National Mall from June 24 to July 10. But shortly after its announcement, many of the artists canceled, citing concerns that the event would be too political in nature.

Morris Day and the Time, Young MC, the Commodores, Martina McBride and Bret Michaels have all announced they would not be participating.

Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli, Vanilla Ice, C+C Music Factory rapper Freedom Williams and Flo Rida are still scheduled to perform.

Freedom 250 has said the initiative is nonpartisan and should be treated as such.