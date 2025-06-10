Watch CBS News

Police search Bronx River for missing 2-year-old

It's been a month since 2-year-old Montrell Williams was last seen. They were back on the water for a second day near the Garrison Park Walkway underneath the Bruckner Expressway Tuesday. CBS News New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.