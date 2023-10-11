Watch CBS News

Israel prime minister vows to destroy Hamas

Israel has now formed a national unity government and a war cabinet as it works to fulfill Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's promise to destroy Hamas. CBS New York's Jessica Moore reports. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/3rJsRQ5
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.